Giannis Antetokounmpo issues stern warning to IShowSpeed about one thing before meeting Michael Jordan

Giannis Antetokounmpo was set to meet Michael Jordan on Friday, and he agreed to take famous YouTuber IShowSpeed with him. The transcendental experience of meeting "Black Jesus" for the first time can be daunting, and Antetokounmpo warned the streamer to be on his best behavior.

Ad

Antetokounmpo joined IShowSpeed in the latter's live stream on Thursday while vacationing in Greece. During the conversation, the Greek Freak revealed that he was going to have a formal meeting with the Chicago Bulls legend. The Milwaukee Bucks star offered the YouTuber the chance to meet Jordan.

"If you are here tomorrow, come with me," Giannis said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Really?" Speed said in disbelief.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Swear to god!"

Ad

Trending

IShowSpeed, born as Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is known for being hyper whenever he meets his idols. In 2023, when he met his favorite soccer player, Ronaldo, he started jumping in the air and eventually fell to the ground after the soccer great touched him, shouting, "Oh my God! Oh my God!"

Aware of Speed's inability to control his emotions, Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a warning to the YouTuber in advance.

"Hey I gotta tell you, this is set by Nike...don't come to Jordan and start barking shit...he's gonna choke you, he's gonna choke your a**," the Bucks star said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bucks star also revealed that Nike had set up the meeting, and this was his first formal meeting with the NBA legend.

"This is my first formal type meeting with him. I've shake his hand one time but I never met," Giannis said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo mentions being convinced to join the Knicks

Since the Bucks' third straight first-round playoff exit, speculation has grown that Giannis Antetokounmpo might leave Milwaukee. The Knicks have consistently been mentioned as a possible destination.

Ad

During his appearance on IShowSpeed's livestream, the Bucks star discussed the Knicks.

"A lot of people are trying to convince me to go there [New York Knicks]," Antetokounmpo said.

Speed asked Antetokounmpo if he was staying with the Bucks, and he didn't seem very sure about it.

"Probably. Probably. We'll see. I love Milwaukee."

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo has emphasized his desire to compete for championships, and the Bucks' offseason moves to date have yet to demonstrate a path to title contention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More