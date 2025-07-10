Giannis Antetokounmpo namedrops Knicks before hinting at plans with Bucks next season amid trade buzz

There have been serious questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee since the Bucks' exit in the first round of the 2024-25 playoffs. Amid speculations, the New York Knicks have appeared as one of the top destinations for the Greek Freak.

The 2021 NBA champion appeared on YouTuber IShowSpeed's livestream and hinted at potentially leaving Milwaukee before the next season. In the clip posted by NBA Central on X, IShowSpeed was discussing Antetokounmpo's potential trade to the big market teams, including teams in Los Angeles and New York.

"A lot of people are trying to convince me to go there [New York Knicks]," Antetokounmpo said.

When asked if he is staying in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo answered:

"Probably. Probably. We'll see. I love Milwaukee."

There are many trade speculations around Antetokounmpo in the last few weeks. Several teams, including the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, are among the most likely destinations floated for the Bucks star if he chooses to leave Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo brought a championship to Milwaukee in 2021 and won the Finals MVP. In Bucks jersey, he has won two MVP titles and a Defensive Player of the Year award. He has already made his case for arguably the greatest player in the franchise's history. If he leaves Milwaukee, will the fans hold it against him? Probably not.

Since winning the title in 2021, the Bucks had first-round exits in three consecutive playoffs and a second-round exit in the season following the title run.

Last season, after Luka Doncic's trade to the LA Lakers, Antetokounmpo said that all European players should play in a big market.

NBA insider says about five to six teams are banking on Giannis Antetokounmpo's comment

Giannis Antetokounmpo's not-so-sure stance on returning to the Milwaukee Bucks has teams looking for ways to convince the Greek Freak to join them. Antetokounmpo has been laser-focused on his legacy in Milwaukee and has been patient with the franchise despite the postseason failures.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, teams are hopeful to land the Bucks star after his comments on Speed's livestream.

"The thing about it is, is he didn’t give a definitive answer," Windhorst said on "Get Up" on Thursday. "And I’m certainly not going to analyze something he said seaside in Greece, but what I will say is the 'We’ll see.' That is essentially what about five or six NBA teams banking on: the 'We'll see.'

"And I know it sounds trivial but for years Giannis was completely locked in. Him saying ‘We’ll see’ backs up what Shams [Charania] has been saying this entire summer, which is that he might be more open-minded than he was in the past. And I would say the same thing, 'Probably Milwaukee, but we'll see.' And now I can quote Giannis on that, thank you very much."

Giannis Antetokounmpo's trade could vastly change the power balance in the league. But will he choose a legacy in Milwaukee, or will he move on in search of more titles? Remains to be seen.

