Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a huge announcement about upcoming venture

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo announced Monday his production company, Improbable Media, will produce a heist comedy film. Antetokounmpo posted on his Instagram Stories about his new project, in which he'll be named a producer for the first time.

The Bucks star posted about a new film project called Mykonos, named after the famed Greek island. Antetokounmpo's production company has partnered with Studio Galazio to make the project possible.

"Guys, you know how much I love Mykonos..." Giannis wrote. "So I'm very excited to officially announce, my production company, @improbablemedia, has partnered with @studiogalazio to produce my first feature film as a producer... MYKONOS, the movie, written and directed by Christopher Andre Marks, is coming soon..."

Antetokounmpo announced a new project with his production company (Instagram: @giannis_an34)

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will feature an ensemble cast including Klelia Andriolatou, Andrew Georgiades, Riccardo Scamarcio, Julia Fox, Vito Schnabel, Panos Koronis, Makis Papadimitriou, Yorgos Pirpassopoulos, Maria Kavoyianni, Alan Asaad and Christos Passalis.

The movie will be set on the European island of Mykonos and feature a group of shabby thieves. Studio Galazio CEO Christopher André Marks will take on the directorial responsibilities.

"It is a privilege to collaborate with such a talented international cast and crew on this film, especially as we embark on our first major project in Greece."

The Hollywood Reporter said BLONDE S.A. Ginevra Tamberi, Donna Bloom and Raphael Benoliel will also work on the project as producers.

Antetokounmpo teamed up with former NBA player to make Improbable Media

Antetokounmpo partnered with former NBA player Jay Williams to create their company. The two wanted their production house to be a "service provider" for "up-and-coming athletes, entertainers and other performers" to share their stories through media.

Their debut project is a feature-length documentary, "Giannis: The Marvelous Journey", detailing the story of the eight-time All-Star's journey from Nigeria to Athens.

"Through every turn of my journey, I realize how unlikely it was that I ended up where I am today," Giannis said. "In everything that we do at Improbable Media, I want to inspire people from all backgrounds and walks of life on the power in making the improbable, probable in their lives."

According to Forbes' David Bloom, Williams spent seven years monitoring what LeBron James and Maverick Carter had done with their projects. The former athlete hopes to build a similar infrastructure with Antetokounmpo.

