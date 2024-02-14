Giannis Antetokounmpo's movie 'The Marvelous Journey': Release date, where to watch and more

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP and 2021 NBA champion, is set to release a feature-length documentary about his and his brother's journey. From the streets of Athens to the NBA, the film, titled "The Marvelous Journey," will tell the story of Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, in addition to the two-time MVP. On February 19, the documentary will release on Prime Video, through Amazon.

The film, which has a run time of 1 hour and 48 minutes, was produced by Giannis Antetokounmpo's own Improbable Media studio. As such, it has allowed the brothers to tell their story in their own words, with plenty of interviews included.

Prior to the release, Giannis Antetokounmpo's story captured the attention of fans around the world. A book titled "Giannis: The Improbable Rise of an NBA MVP" was released in 2021, telling the story of The Greek Freak through the eyes of those who knew him as a kid.

Now, "The Marvelous Journey" will give viewers the chance to hear Antetokounmpo's story through his and his brothers' own words. With that, let's take a look at some of the details surrounding the film, including the release date, where to watch, and more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's The Marvelous Journey, release date, where to watch, and more

Title: The Marvelous Journey

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video (Subscription required) or through select Prime Premiere theaters for a special one-night-only screening (Ticket availability and screening locations found on PrimePremiere.amazon/giannis/tickets)

Release date: February 19, 2024

Time: 3:00 AM Eastern Time | 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

Length: 1h 48m

Synopsis:

"Before winning back-to-back MVPs and an NBA title, Giannis Antetokounmpo was an outcast, a young immigrant living with his family on the margins of society in Greece.

"Then, inspired by the images of NBA stars he saw in an internet café, Giannis picked up a basketball. It was the first step of an epic, heartbreaking, triumphant, and ultimately marvelous journey."

Looking at notable NBA figures who will make appearances in The Marvelous Journey

While "The Marvelous Journey" will give Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers the chance to tell their own story, it will also feature a number of NBA figures. In addition to the Antetokounmpos, IMDB credits some well-known figures in the NBA community such as Kenny 'The Jet' Smith, Ernie Johnson and Jason Kidd.

What has Giannis Antetokounmpo said about the film?

Back in January, Giannis announced that he and his family launched their own production company, Improbable Media. At the time, he also indicated that the studio's first feature-length production would be premiering on February 19.

What fans didn't know at the time was that the former two-time MVP was talking about "The Marvelous Journey." After focus shifts from the All-Star Game this weekend, fans will be able to tune in to the premiere on Monday before the NBA schedule is back in full swing.

