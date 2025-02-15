Giannis Antetokounmpo pulls off a 'Centel' after hyping $14,000,000 Kai Cenat's 4-point display in Celebrity All-Star game

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be sidelined for this year’s All-Star Game due to injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying engaged — especially on social media. On Friday, he had some fun at streamer Kai Cenat’s expense, channeling his best NBA Centel impression after the latter’s underwhelming performance in the celebrity game.

Basketball discourse on X (formerly Twitter) has been flooded with the parody account NBA Centel, known for posting fake quotes and exaggerated stats. Antetokounmpo seemed to play into that trend, tweeting:

“Kai Cenat was hooping 🔥”

Cenat, who has an estimated net worth of $14 million per Celebrity Net Worth, struggled despite his pregame confidence, where he boldly claimed he would drop 30 points.

READ: Kai Cenat makes bold 4-word prediction on his 2025 NBA All-Star stat line ahead of Bay Area showcase

He finished with just four points on 2-for-6 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point attempts. Still, his team, Team Bonds, secured a 66-55 victory.

Actor Rome Flynn led the way with 22 points, while WNBA star Rickea Jackson chipped in 16.

On the opposing side, former NFL star Terrell Owens and track standout Shelby McEwen paced Team Rice with 18 and 14 points, respectively.

READ: 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Player Stats and Box Score for Team Bonds vs Team Rice

Fans in stitches over Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Kai Cenat tweet

Basketball fans on X instantly recognized Giannis Antetokounmpo’s post as a playful troll, responding with memes and jokes about Kai Cenat’s rough performance.

Some shared clips of the streamer hilariously tumbling after failing to secure an offensive rebound following a missed 3-pointer.

One fan even posted a graphic of Cenat’s stat line — but with a twist, humorously inflating his numbers to include four airballs and 131 claps.

Here are other fan reactions.

“Why you lying? You had the under 😂😂😂,” one commented.

“Giannis why you lyin bro😭✌🏾,” another said.

“You're too nice Giannis,” another said.

“He would beat you in a 1v1,” another joked.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won’t be suiting up for Sunday’s All-Star Game due to a left calf strain. The nine-time NBA All-Star was originally selected to Team Chuck, drafted by TNT analyst Charles Barkley.

With Antetokounmpo out, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been named as his replacement by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

