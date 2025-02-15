Kai Cenat makes bold 4-word prediction on his 2025 NBA All-Star stat line ahead of Bay Area showcase

Streamer Kai Cenat might lack the height to compete in the NBA, but not the energy to play and the swag to enter the arena. The social media influencer has arrived in San Fransico for the All-Star Celebrity Game and just like last time, he has made a big announcement about his stat line in the game.

Ad

Ahead of the game at the All-Star Weekend, Cenat posted a picture of himself on his Instagram stories inside a private jet before landing in the Bay Area. He added the bold prediction:

"We dropping 30 tonight," he wrote in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

[Credit: IG/@kaicenat]

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He also posted a video on his second Instagram story post. Cenat was snapped coming out of his private plane, but this time he was in his suit. Cenat wore a gold color suit with a cigar in his right hand and a bag in his left hand.

Ad

Trending

[Credit: IG/@kaicenat]

In another video of Cenat before entering the arena, he doubled down on his points prediction.

Ad

"Of course I am ready. We are dropping 30 today. 30," he told fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kai Cenat is no stranger to these predictions; he had promised to drop 45 points in the game last year. However, he did not quite reach his target.

Angel Reese hilariously threatened to sub out Kai Cenat during the YouTube Creator Flag Football Game

Kai Cenat is no stranger to playing in celebrity games. He was recently selected as the captain of his team against Team Speed at the YouTube Creator Flag Football Game during the NFL's Pro Bowl.

Ad

Cenat had a particularly noteworthy conversation with his coach, WNBA star Angel Reese, about getting more playing time. But all he got was disappointment.

Cenat told Reese to let him play more minutes in the game and not take him out of the game. However, Reese warned him that if he ever asked her to keep him in the game again, he would be immediately substituted. Sadly, the Cenat team lost the game, 30-29.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback