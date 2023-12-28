Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks head-to-toe Nike attire in $528 low dunks and $94 workwear jacket

Giannis Antetokounmpo arrived at Barclays Center for the Milwaukee Bucks' road game vs the Brooklyn Nets and was dressed in a casual outfit. While walking the tunnel to go to the locker room pregame, he was dressed in a full Nike attire, which included a new pair of Nike shoes as well as a workwear jacket.

According to Nike's official website, the shoes are worth $528, while the jacket is worth $94. Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the NBA megastars who has a signature shoe deal with Nike, so it doesn't come as a surprise when he posts images of his new shoes and other Nike products on his Instagram account.

Giannis Antetokounmpo admits he didn't know most of the Brooklyn Nets players

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center (144-122) and got back on track following the road loss to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day (129-122).

The Bucks improved to 23-8 in the East standings and trail the top-seeded Boston Celtics (23-6) by one game. After the game, the "Greek Freak" admitted that he didn't know who most of the Nets players were.

"They competed hard. I don’t know most of them, but definitely, I’ll learn them after today because they made it extremely, extremely tough for us," the two-time NBA MVP said, via Sports Illustrated.

Brooklyn played Milwaukee without three key players in Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie. Meanwhile, Cam Thomas and Malik Bridges didn't play a lot of minutes, so the Nets were extremely short-handed vs the Bucks.

The Nets played a back-to-back set with games vs the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, so they decided to sit out some of their key players, even though this move hurt their chances to stay competitive against the Bucks until the end.

Brooklyn will look to get back on track when it visits Washington on Friday to take on the struggling Wizards, who have won just five of their first 30 games and have lost three in a row.

"They knew they were kind of undermanned but I think Jacque’s doing a phenomenal job there. But we took care of business and again, games like this, you’ve just got to find a way to win and get ready for Cleveland," Milwaukee head coach Adrian Griffin said, via NBA.com. The Bucks have now won eight of their last nine games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed only one Bucks game so far this season, averaging 30.8 ppg, 10.9 rpg and 5.6 apg.