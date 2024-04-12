Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend commends LeBron James’ wife Savannah James’ fight for maternal care 'birthFUND' launch

Savannah James is a huge support to her husband, NBA superstar LeBron James, and one of the less-talked-about parts of her life has been motherhood. Other than being a mother and role model for their three children, she is now actively participating in a drive that helps mothers have an easier birth journey.

Savannah James decided to lend her hand to birthFund’s initiative to help women in Los Angeles have a safer and easier pregnancy journey. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger, was among many who praised Savannah’s initiative.

Riddlesprigger commented on the video:

“Amazing action.”

Riddlesprigger is a mother of four and has two sons, Liam and Maverick Shai and a daughter Eva Brooke with Antetokounmpo.

In the video that “birthFund” released in collaboration with Mrs. James, the program says it aimed to help women have a “safe and joyful birth." Savannah was one of the first to donate to the initiative.

Steph Curry’s wife, Ayesha Curry, tennis legend Serena Williams and John Legend and his wife have also donated to the initiative.

American journalist Elaine Welteroth is the founder of “birthFund.” After encountering the maternal healthcare system, Welteroth decided to raise awareness and collect funds to help mothers have a safe and healthy birth journey.

Savannah James and LeBron James have their own separate podcasts

LeBron James has a podcast called “Mind The Game,” and now, Savannah James is set to start her own venture in the podcast world. Savannah James has mostly remained out of the podcast spotlight, focusing on being a mother and a philanthropist.

She dropped a teaser of her new podcast, “Everybody’s Crazy,” which is co-hosted by April McDaniel. The podcast gives a number to fans to call and tell crazy stories. The podcast involves candid conversations between the hosts and the callers and the first episode will drop on April 30.

LeBron James released his podcast with former NBA player JJ Redick. The show is produced by Uninterrupted, which James owns, and ThreeFourTwo Productions, which Redick owns. Two of the best minds in the game talk purely about basketball as a game, and nothing else.