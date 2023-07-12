Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a hard player to guard, but spelling his name is arguably even harder. The Greek-Nigerian player who goes by the nickname "Greek Freak" has a freakishly tough last name.

In a recent tweet by Bu**crack Sports, they asked fans to type Giannis' full name with their eyes closed. In a comical quote-tweet, Giannis Antetokounmpo misspelled his own last name.

He wrote:

"Giannis Anterokounmpo"

There is no shortage of jokes about Giannis Antetokounmpo's last name around the NBA. People have a tough time saying his name let alone spelling it.

Antetokounmpo has tried to educate basketball fans about his last name on several occasions and on different platforms. Here is a video of Antetokounmpo explaining how to pronounce his name:

Antetokounmpo has also tweeted in the past about his name. Here is one of the tweets:

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 Guys my name is easy A-nte-to-koun-mpo.. Guys my name is easy A-nte-to-koun-mpo..

Despite Antetokounmpo's attempts, it doesn't seem to be working. Here are some fan reactions to Antetokounmpo's latest tweet:

John Diaz @byJohnDiaz Oh, NOW I get it...no I don't. RT @G_ante34: Guys my name is easy A-nte-to-koun-mpo.. Oh, NOW I get it...no I don't. RT @G_ante34: Guys my name is easy A-nte-to-koun-mpo..

connor @alsoconnor I'm much more confused now

RT @G_ante34: Guys my name is easy A-nte-to-koun-mpo.. I'm much more confused nowRT @G_ante34: Guys my name is easy A-nte-to-koun-mpo..

One fan even asked him to change his name:

There were also fans to tried to write his name with their eyes closed:

One of the fans had a very particular recommendation for a specific name change based on Antetokounmpo's game:

While it makes sense for fans to poke fun at and roast Antetokounmpo, even NBA players have a tough time with Antetokounmpo's name.

Antetokounmpo is so popular this joke even made its way to "Jimmy Kimmell Live." The show featured a video of people being offered money up to $1,280 to spell Antetokounmpo's name. Two kids successfully won the challenge and appeared on the show.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the league, and his name seems very entertaining to basketball fans. Perhaps, it goes along well with Antetokounmpo's goofy personality.

What is Giannis Antetokounmpo's real name?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's real name leaked

Believe it or not, Antetokounmpo's real name is not Giannis Antetokounmpo. In fact, for his family and close friends, Antetokounmpo is not known as Giannis. His real name is Giannis Ugo Sina Adetokunbo. Adetokundo is of Yoruba origin and means "the king from across the seas."

Here is what Antetokounmpo had to say about it:

"Most people don't know that Giannis is not my only first name. Ugo is my Nigerian name, and it's actually the only name my closest friends and family use on our private WhatsApp chats."

While Giannis' first name for his close ones is Ugo, there is a reason why he changed his name. Antetokounmpo was born and raised in Greece but did not have Greek citizenship.

More so, while his parents are Nigerian, he did not have that citizenship either. This made life hard for Antetokounmpo as he was unable to travel or sign official basketball contracts in Greece or even with NBA teams.

Antetokounmpo eventually applied for Greek citizenship. During this documentation process, his name was transcribed into the Greek alphabet changing "Adetokunbo" into "Antetokounmpo" by the Greek government.

This change was made due to the difference in the alphabet of the two languages, and Antetokounmpo has stuck with it ever since.

