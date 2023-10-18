Giannis Antetokounmpo sues mattress company for $92k over allegedly failing contract obligations: Details of lawsuit explored

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has sued a mattress company called Maree, together with the founder and CEO, Erica Gleaton. According to reports, the forward is seeking a refund worth $92,003, which includes $20,000 in shipping beds overseas.

The Bucks star had multiple claims in a lawsuit against Maree, including “the use of a photo to promote the mattress brand without Antetokounmpo’s permission.” However, the company defended their side by stating that they have the NBA star’s consent to use his likeness.

The 6-foot-11 power forward filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Tuesday. His attorney, Eleni Melekou, gave a statement regarding the situation between the two parties.

"Despite [Antetokounmpo] multiple efforts to contact the defendants, defendants have failed to cooperate with [Antetokounmpo] and comply with their contractual obligations by fixing or substituting the defects of their products or issuing a refund to [Antetokounmpo]," Melekou wrote in the complaint obtained by FOS. "Moreover, defendants have refused to cease using the Antetokounmpo rights for advertisement and commercial purposes despite having received a cease-and-desist letter from [Antetokounmpo]."

The lawsuit also included a claim by Giannis that the beds delivered to Athens, Greece, were underestimated by the company. It was also reported that the Bucks star ordered 43 items from Maree but only received 11. Additionally, there are damaged items that Antetokounmpo received from the company.

"We are saddened that Mr. Antetokounmpo’s management team has decided to move forward with a lawsuit to resolve the issue in court rather than amicably with our company," Maree said in the statement to FOS. "We have had a long-standing relationship with Mr. Antetokounmpo over many years and the recent miscommunications appear to reflect the misinformed management team rather than the actual facts."

Maree has also claimed that the representatives of Giannis “have consistently refused to pay the international vendor despite multiple attempts from the third-party shipping company.”

Brian Scalabrine thinks Nikola Jokic should rank higher than Giannis Antetokounmpo

ESPN released its annual list of 100 players. Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the No. 1 spot in the list, while Nikola Jokic trails at No. 2. Former Boston Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine thinks that Jokic should’ve taken the top spot this year.

"He’s doing everything... The guy is so freaking good. I just don't understand, right now, how it's not a wide margin." Scalabrine said.

Depending on how well Jokic could play this season, he could be a better player than Giannis. Still, we’ll have to see how the two stars compete this season.

