Giannis Antetokounmpo and his two brothers headline Greece’s FIBA World Cup 2023 preliminary roster

FIBA just released the roster of Greece for the upcoming FIBA World Cup 2023 and it included Giannis Antetokounmpo along with his brothers, Thanasis and Kostas.

It was reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo is yet to be cleared to play for the Greek national team by the Milwaukee Bucks for the FIBA World Cup after undergoing cleanup surgery on his knee, as reported by CBS Sports on July 5.

Nonetheless, the Greek basketball team included the former NBA MVP as it awaits the decision of whether he will play or not.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a back injury during the first round of the playoffs which resulted in an early first-round exit by the top-seeded Bucks to the Miami Heat.

In the three games that Giannis participated in the 2023 NBA playoffs, he was able to contribute with a subpar 23.3 points, 11 rebounds, 5.3 assists and shot a miserable 45% from the free-throw line.

His brother, Thanasis, is another active NBA player who plays for the Milwaukee Bucks and will also serve national team duties. The eldest Antetokounmpo sibling only played 37 games in the 2022-23 season while also serving a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Herd.

Kostas is also expected to suit up for the Greek squad. The third among the Antetokounmpo brothers has played for the Dallas Mavericks and won a championship with the LA Lakers during the 2020 bubble.

After failing to secure an NBA contract, Kostas now suits up for Panathinaikos in the Greek basketball league.

Greece needs Giannis Antetokounmpo to overcome Team USA in the FIBA World Cup group phase

The Greek national team didn't have much luck during the 2023 FIBA World Cup draw as it is bracketed with Team USA. Rounding up the four teams in the group are New Zealand and Jordan.

It is vital for Greece to have Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2023 FIBA World Cup roster, not just because of Team USA, but New Zealand is expected to give them a good challenge as the Tall Blacks are fielding veteran players who have good international experience.

If Giannis decides to play for Greece, the matchup between it and Team USA is expected to be a huge draw in the group phase. The seven-time NBA All-Star, who is at the prime of his powers, will test his dominance against 12 young and promising NBA players.

