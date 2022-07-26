"Giannis with Khris Middleton wins their first NBA championship like in 50 years for Milwaukee" - NBA analyst believes Boston Celtics breaking their core for KD might be an unwise decision

The Boston Celtics are in a dilemma surrounding Kevin Durant's trade situation. On the one hand, they have a shot at bringing KD into the team. While on the other hand, they risk losing Jaylen Brown, a key player. The decision here is a tough one to make for the Eastern Conference champions.

Former NBA player Jay Williams shared his take on the whole scenario on ESPN's "Keyshawn, J-Will and Max Kellerman." Williams believes that the Boston Celtics should hold onto their core group, helping them compete for championships in the future. He provided examples of past NBA champions to explain his beliefs further.

"I mean just the last two teams that have won championships, so Giannis with Khris Middleton wins their first nba championship like in 50 years for Milwaukee right the road to that incredible place for those two and that team was something special …exactly.

"Golden state their core has stayed together even without Kevin Durant, finds a way to win a championship they did it the hard way they didn't take the easy way out," said Williams

The Boston Celtics have grown stronger each year. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart have led the Celtics to multiple deep playoff runs. It looked like their patience paid off once they reached the 2022 NBA Finals. However, they lost to the Golden State Warriors, who have kept their core intact since their title run in 2015.

"I think Jaylen's frustrated. But he's a straight up 'dawg,' & I mean that in the most positive sense. He'll be able to brush off these rumors & play well if they don't get KD." — Are the Celtics playing a dangerous game with Jaylen Brown if they don’t land KD?"I think Jaylen's frustrated. But he's a straight up 'dawg,' & I mean that in the most positive sense. He'll be able to brush off these rumors & play well if they don't get KD." — @Chris_Broussard Are the Celtics playing a dangerous game with Jaylen Brown if they don’t land KD?"I think Jaylen's frustrated. But he's a straight up 'dawg,' & I mean that in the most positive sense. He'll be able to brush off these rumors & play well if they don't get KD." — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/tMJ5YKOl73

Undoubtedly, getting a player like Kevin Durant would strengthen the team. However, it would risk potentially losing Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. Jay Williams stated he would not make the move, even for a player like KD. Speaking more about the same, he said:

"Everything we've talked about for the past several years with this team that's been to multiple eastern conference finals just came off a world championship opportunity, they've done it the hard way they built they've molded to this point.

"Now you're telling me you're going to package up the heart and soul we've said so much so much of this run. jaylen brown's attitude of this team marcus smart was the heart of this team i'm not then going to let that go in return for Kevin Durant."

Should the Boston Celtics move for a trade to onboard Kevin Durant?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

The Boston Celtics already have a stacked roster. They added more depth when they brought in Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari in free agency. However, to further add to their strength, the seventeen-time champs are exploring a trade for Kevin Durant.

The Celtics Files @CelticsFiles Malcolm Brogdon won’t allow the #Celtics to be unorganized and shoot themselves in the foot like we saw last season Malcolm Brogdon won’t allow the #Celtics to be unorganized and shoot themselves in the foot like we saw last season https://t.co/sQwl3hxH6c

Indeed, when a player like Durant is available in the market, teams can't ignore it. This may have been one of the reasons why the Celtics are exploring the trade at all.

Whether they succeed in their attempt is a question that only time can answer. But even as presently constructed, the Celtics are a force to be reckoned with in the East. They have the right set of players that are now battle-tested on the biggest stage. Having lost in the Finals, the Boston Celtics will be even hungrier to win it all next season.

