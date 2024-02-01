Gilbert Arenas avoids Draya Michele-Jalen Green 'predator' talks in discussion with Shannon Sharpe: "I know a lil something'

Draya Michele, the 39-year-old who is allegedly pregnant with 21-year-old NBA star Jalen Green's child, has found herself in headlines quite a bit recently. Although fans have already questioned why she was dating the Houston Rockets star considering she's 18 years his elder, the latest rumors took things to a new level.

Following the latest pregnancy rumors, the couple's relationship has been cast into the spotlight, with many questioning the nature of the situation. As rapper Joe Budden recently alleged on a recent episode of his podcast, he believes Draya Michele is a predator.

The comments have sparked a whirlwind of comments, with some backing him up on the take. Others have been of the mindset that he should mind his own business. During a recent episode of former NFL star Shannon Sharpe's podcast, NBA vet Gilbert Arenas was asked to weigh in.

Sharpe went on a brief segue, explaining the little he knows about the social media influencer and actress. After discussing what he knows about her past relationship history, he asked Arenas for his thoughts. The NBA All-Star simply laughed and didn't say much.

"I know a little something something," Arenas said.

Sharpe then reposted the clip along with the caption:

"The audacity to sit there and let me talk for 20 seconds too long Dirty Game"

Looking back at what Joe Budden had to say about Draya Michele and Jalen Green's relationship

Although former NFL star turned TV personality Shannon Sharpe may not know a whole lot about Draya Michele, rapper Joe Budden certainly seems to. As previously mentioned, he took aim at the influencer and actress during a recent episode of his podcast.

One of Budden's co-host defended the relationship. Stating that as a man, Green can decide for himself whether or not to be in a relationship. Budden was quick to fire back, stating that at 21-years-old, the Houston Rockets guard is hardly considered a man.

The way he sees things, with Green's brain still in the developmental stages, it's predatory for a woman who is nearly middle-aged to pursue a relationship with him. Considering there are also rumors that Draya Michele is now pregnant by the NBA standout, Budden did not hold back while lashing out.

“You f***ing a 21-year-old and cool if you want to f**k a 21-year-old, now you got a baby by a 21-year-old. You are a predator. ... This is nuts. That whole circle that is predatory and targeting these young kids in college, high school, y'all. Y'all acting like Nike."

While Michele and Green have not responded, Budden's comments were quick to stir up quite a bit of debate regarding the relationship. At this time, there is still no confirmation on whether or not she is pregnant.

