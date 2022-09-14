“They don't even want to hear nothing about Michael Jordan”- Gilbert Arenas believes generations have superstar preferences, illustrates Dr J being considered better than MJ by fans from 80’s era

Since his playing career ended, Gilbert Arenas has found a new way to stay around the game of basketball. Like many former players, he has entered the world of podcasting. On "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," the former Washington Wizards point guard frequently says controversial things. He recently commented on the greatest player of all time debate.

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is widely regarded as the G.O.A.T. However, Arenas sees it a little differently. He feels that generations play a significant factor in this debate. He used the example of older fans who did not view Jordan on the same level as "Dr. J" Julius Erving.

"You know there is a generational gap, but just like anything, there's a group of people that think Dr J was the best player ever, you know what I mean? They don't even want to hear nothing about Michael Jordan."

"That's what I'm saying. It's, like, so there's, like, generations that just, you cannot tell them that there's another player better than them."

Is Gilbert Arenas right about the generational gap in the G.O.A.T debate?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

Arenas seems correct about the generational gap in the greatest of all-time debate.

LA Lakers star LeBron James is well on cementing his position as one of the top three of all time. He has been one of the league's top talents for two decades. He is on track to become the game's all-time leading scorer. Despite his long list of accolades, some fans still feel he can never catch up to Jordan.

It's also hard to compare eras. Younger fans may never understand Jordan's singular popularity in the 90s. LeBron's image and likeness has never been as ubiquitous with the sport as his Airness. Jordan's shoe deal pioneered an entire generation of sneakerheads.

Alternatively, the current generation's statistics-focused era and all-around player focus have something to offer. LeBron's numbers are unparalleled.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



“As much as I love Michael Jordan. Man, LeBron James is the one dawg.”



(h/t Allen Iverson on the GOAT debate:“As much as I love Michael Jordan. Man, LeBron James is the one dawg.”(h/t @MaskedInLA Allen Iverson on the GOAT debate:“As much as I love Michael Jordan. Man, LeBron James is the one dawg.”(h/t @MaskedInLA) https://t.co/QYAL8O37tT

As Gilbert Arenas said, some don't believe that something better came after their time. Most older fans still argue that Jordan remains ahead of LeBron. This debate will never end because it's difficult to compare the playing styles and their effect on the culture.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott