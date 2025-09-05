Gilbert Arenas draws rare Kawhi Leonard comparison to defend Jalen Hurts as an elite QB

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles opened their Super Bowl title defense by facing the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday. For some, there are questions as to where Hurts stands among the top quarterbacks in the league, but he was backed by Gilbert Arenas, who used Kawhi Leonard as a comparison.

During an appearance on Underdogs' "The Arena" show, the three-time NBA All-Star offered his take on why Hurts was an elite QB.

"I mean, when you're talking about Mr. Win win no matter what, that is the definition of elite. I mean, he's won at every level," Arenas said. (Timestamp: 47:51 onwards).

"He does just enough. If you need him to be Magic Johnson because Kareem is out and he needs to go win Finals MVP, he's gonna do that. Other than that, he's just gonna be Magic. He's gonna be Kawhi. He's going to do what it takes to win the game. That's who he is."

Arenas' comments stemmed from former Browns star Cody Kessler’s statement. Kessler argued that Hurts was the ideal quarterback for his team when asked whether the Eagles star was elite or simply benefiting from an elite supporting cast.

"I think Jaylen Hurts is an elite quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles specifically," Kessler said (Timestamp: 45:57 onwards). "The question I think that should be, and the reality is, who is an elite quarterback for the football team that they are on. And when that becomes the question, then I think Jaylen Hurts immediately jumps up into that top tier."

The former Wizards star agreed with Kessler’s assessment of Hurts before drawing a comparison to Kawhi Leonard and suggesting both athletes are defined by their ability to do whatever it takes to win.

Gilbert Arenas drops another bold statement about a quarterback after Jalen Hurts-Kawhi Leonard take

Former Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas has been making waves on his new football analysis show. In its first episode on Thursday, Arenas compared Jalen Hurts to Kawhi Leonard before making another bold statement about Lamar Jackson.

Arenas claimed the Ravens star would have a similar season to Michael Jordan's 1988-89 season, while discussing his playoff record.

"MJ in the 80s didn't win in the playoffs. [He had] individual stats and greatness, showed that he is that dude, and it took him time to mature to get to that level," Arenas said. "This year is gonna be Lamar's Jordan 87-88 year." [Timestamp - 1:40:47]

The Ravens and Jackson will begin their season on Sunday as they travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills.

