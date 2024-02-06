Gilbert Arenas labels Playboi Carti raking $2,000,000 from Adin Ross as 'clickbait': "Money is the gimmick of it all"

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas shared some insight on the recent livestream incident that happened between famous streamer Adin Ross and rapper Playboi Carti. Arenas claimed what happened between the two was clickbait and wasn't an authentic transaction.

The rapper is known to be a private person. This is why fans were excited when Ross revealed to his fans that he invited Playboi Carti to his Kick stream. The stream started following the GRAMMY awards and fans quickly tuned in on the livestream to see the two famous personalities.

Ross said on X that he was paying the rapper $2 million and a Ferrari for him to show up in his stream. This came after claims circulated that the 23-year-old streamer paid Playboi Carti $500,0000.

However, it soon went south two hours later after the rapper appeared in the stream. Playboi Carti had a mask on and chatted with Ross for a few minutes. The streamer handed the rapper a huge duffel bag. Shortly after, he informed Adin that he would be leaving, which puzzled fans.

Arenas claimed that it was all a stunt by the two personalities. According to him, it was clickbait and shouldn't be believed by the fans who watched the show.

"You telling me, I'm gonna pay him $2 million and he going to come on my livestream with a mask on and not answer no questions?" Arenas said.

"The money is the gimmick of it all ... It makes it seem like an amazing thing."

Arenas said Ross wouldn't be able to give $2 million in cash. He pointed out that the rapper would also be taxed by the IRS and that could be a problematic process for the two.

"That's the clickbait of it all."

It hasn't been debunked whether the money given to the rapper was fake or not.

Gilbert Arenas shares why the Chris Paul trade was vetoed

One of the biggest "what if" trades was between Chris Paul and the LA Lakers. When David Stern was the commissioner, he vetoed the trade that would've sent Paul to the Lakers and have him play alongside Kobe Bryant. Years later, fans are still thinking about what would have happened if the deal went through.

Gilbert Arenas spoke on his show, "Gil's Arena," about the financial aspect of it. Arenas also talked about how the Lakers were pushing Andrew Bynum for Dwight Howard at the time. According to him, the Los Angeles team could've gotten Howard and Paul to play with Bryant.

The interesting part about it is that the Lakers had cap space at the time. According to Gilbert Arenas, the team would've still had $24 million in cap space, enough to sign two more stars.

In the end, Paul still went to LA, but to the rival team of the Lakers, and Howard had a chance to play alongside Bryant.

