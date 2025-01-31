Gilbert Arenas reacts to Coach Prime turning his Texas ranch into Shedeur Sanders' NFL training ground

Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders has impressed ex-Washington Wizards guard Gilbert Arenas with his dedication to helping his son. Sanders, who is now the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, has turned part of his ranch in Texas into a football field.

Part of the reason why Coach Prime installed football facilities is to help his son, Shedeur Sanders, with his NFL aspirations. Shedeur is widely considered as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft and he uses that field to sharpen his skills.

A clip of the field, along with the other surrounding facilities such as a basketball court and a swimming pool were showcased in an Instagram post.

At the time of writing, the post has garnered over 54,000 likes and thousands of comments. Among the people who commented was former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas did not have to use words to express how impressed he was. Instead, he opted to post three fire emojis.

Gilbert Arenas reacts to Deion Sanders' football field located on his Texas ranch (Photo credits: deionsanders/Instagram)

Shedeur Sanders began his college career at Jackson State but transferred to Colorado in 2023 to join his father who was the program's coach.

In his senior year with Colorado, Shedeur led the conference on several stats. He was the leader in pass attempts and completions, completion percentage, yards, touchdowns yards gained per pass attempt.

He is highly considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft Class and is expected to go in the first round.

In a similar manner but in a different sport, Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah, is trying to carve a successful basketball career. Alijah is a 5-star recruit according to 247 Sports and he has committed to play college basketball at USC.

Gilbert Arenas and the Gil's Arena crew discuss the possibility of Deion Sanders coming to the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys made a massive change to their team. After Mike McCarthy's contract expired, Jerry Jones decided not to renew his contract. Following this, rumors began to swirl that Deion Sanders could become the Cowboys' next head coach.

Gilbert Arenas, Kenyon Martin and the rest of the Gil's Arena crew ended up discussing this. The topic was brought up as Martin, who was a former Cowboys fan, was asked if he was in favor of Sanders becoming the next coach.

Martin simply said no to the idea. He said that Sanders is better off staying with Colorado where he has influence. He also stated that Sanders won't have any control in Dallas with Jerry Jones being there.

Martin then went on to name examples of coaches who did not have control while working with Jerry Jones. He continued his rant by saying that Jones had full control of the Cowboys organization.

Eventually, Arenas decided to give Martin a hypothetical scenario. The ex-Washington Wizards guard asked if the Cowboys would become a different franchise if Jones was not there and Deion Sanders was. Specifically, Arenas asked if the Cowboys would experience a resurgence with Sanders.

"Nothing," Martin replied. "No, it's still the biggest—get that fancy phone you got right now. Go look up value franchise. It's number one. They can't get no higher than number one." (3:46-4:02)

Gilbert Arenas tried to insist in asking but Martin stood by his answer that Sanders could not change the public perception or the level of excitement around the Cowboys.

Eventually, the rumors surrounding Sanders and the Cowboys did not bear any fruit as Dallas hired Brian Schottenheimer as the new coach.

