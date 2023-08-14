Gilbert Arenas reveals why he enjoys terrorizing Nick Young's kids

Former Washington Wizards teammates Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young have had an entertaining relationship over the years. The two often tell humorous stories about each other on various podcasts.

Arenas is known to be very close to Young’s children, acting like an uncle to them. However, Arenas’ relationship with Young’s kids is more of a tough love relationship. This comes as the former Wizards' star point guard has been known to enjoy terrorizing them from time to time. Arenas was recently asked about his harsh treatment of Young’s children during a live stream and gave a brutally honest response:

“Because I don’t like his f**king kids,” Arenas said.m“I’m going to keep it short and sweet too. F**k Nick Young’s kids, they bad.”

Given the amount of time that Arenas spends with Young’s children, he was likely just joking around. Nonetheless, it’s clear that the former Wizards star has some unorthodox methods when it comes to dealing with kids.

Gilbert Arenas barks at Nick Young’s daughter to make her cry

A prime example of Gilbert Arenas having fun terrorizing Nick Young’s children came earlier this year when a video of one of their interactions went viral.

In the video, Arenas can be heard talking trash to Young’s son, Nick Young Jr., telling him that he throws a football like a girl. Young Jr. proceeds to throw the ball harder at Arenas, leading Arenas to chase him into a bedroom. In the room, Young’s infant daughter, Navi Young, is sitting happily on a bed. Arenas then opts to make her cry for no reason, by barking at her like a dog.

In an interview with VladTV last year, Arenas also spoke about his relationship with Young and his family. According to Arenas, he has been terrorizing Nick Jr. since he was four years old. Arenas then spoke about the importance of tough love:

“I've been terrorizing him since he was four,” Arenas said. “You got to give it to them when they're young. They say it takes a village to raise these kids, and I'm the f**king village to them.”

However, Arenas added that it is only necessary for him to be harsh to Nick Jr. when his mother isn’t around:

“Little Nick Jr. is bad but only with Nick. But if I catch Nick Jr. by himself with his mom, he's a good boy,” Arenas said. “I can't even terrorize him when he is with his mother because he is so nice.”

