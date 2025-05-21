Scottie Pippen's second youngest son, Preston Pippen, graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a business degree. On Tuesday, the Bulls legend's son shared pictures with his father and family members on his Instagram.

Preston is seen wearing a graduation cap and gown, posing with his family members. He shared his thoughts on the precious moment in the post's caption:

"it was a group effort."

Scottie Pippen, Gilbert Arenas and more dropped in the post's comments section to express their thoughts and congratulate the Bulls legend's son.

Preston's brothers, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Justin Pippen, expressed their thoughts on their brother's achievement through emojis while their mother, Larsa Pippen, and sister, Sophia Pippen, were featured in the pictures on his Instagram post.

"Congratulations again 📜 son I’m so proud of you👊🏾" Pippen commented.

Scottie Pippen comments on his son's IG post. (Credits: @prestonpippen/Instagram)

Gilbert Arenas comments on Preston Pippen's IG post. (Credits: @prestonpippen/Instagram)

Scottie Pippen and his second wife, Larsa Pippen, were married for 24 years and during that time, the reality TV star shared four children with the Bulls legend. Preston is Larsa and Scottie's second son, who was born on Aug. 26, 2002.

He was named after his grandfather and went to Sierra Canyon High School, where he played basketball to follow in his father's footsteps. However, he decided to walk a different path than his father and brothers and walked from the hardwood after high school.

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, showers love on son Preston Pippen's milestone

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife and the mother of four children showered love on her second son, Preston, for his latest achievement. On Sunday, Larsa Pippen shared a family picture featuring all her children and her former husband on her Instagram story.

She expressed her happiness and pride in her son's achievement in her story's caption. She wrote:

"So proud of you my love @prestonpippen"

Larsa Pippen shares a picture from her son's graduation on her IG story. (Credits: @larsapippen/Instagram)

Larsa Pippen ended her marriage with the Hall of Famer in 2016, but they reconciled. However, the reality TV star filed for divorce again in 2018 on grounds of "irreconcilable differences," and this time the separation was for good.

The former couple kept co-parenting their kids even after splitting. A few years later, Larsa made headlines for dating Marcus Jordan, her ex-husband's former teammate, Michael Jordan's son. However, their relationship did not last long as they split in February last year.

