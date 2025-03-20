Gilbert Arenas' wife Melli Monaco shares details of accident on highway en route to airport

Gilbert Arenas’ wife, Melli Monaco had a bad experience in her cab ride to the airport on Wednesday. Monaco shared the details on her Instagram story while waiting for her flight at the airport.

The wife of the former NBA player explained that her Uber driver met an accident on their way to the airport after numerous lapses on the highway. Monaco said that it started as soon as she hopped in the car when they almost hit the bushes in a U-turn attempt.

“I needed to come out to the airport. I called an Uber to get out of the property, you have to go a U-turn so you don’t get back out on the streets. In the U-turn, (we) almost hit the bushes,” she said to her series of IG stories.

Monaco's IG story

She then instructed his driver to go to another U-turn slot to start their way to the airport. While they got off the road safely, Monaco said that the driver refused to get to the high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, which vehicles with at least one passenger were only allowed to take.

“I tell him to make a U-turn on another way to get easier … and we get on the interstate (highway), there’s the HOV line, and you know traffic is crazy, so I ask him why do you not want to go to the HOV line?” She said.

The driver turned out to be a non-native English speaker, making it hard for Monaco to communicate.

“I realized he doesn't speak English … He gets in the HOV line after I explained it to him,” she said.

Monaco thought it was a smooth sailing ride from there, but the driver then hit the bumper of a car on the highway after he used his phone while driving.

The accident did not delay Monaco, but the experience left her frustrated after the ride to the airport.

“He was on his phone … and then I was like, ‘be careful’ and then he hits the break and we hit a car, so we get in an accident on the fu**ing highway. Apparently, it was nothing. We’re good to go, so we get back in the car,” she said

The driver then apologized to Monaco after the ride. Monaco made it to the airport still on time for a trip.

Gilbert Arenas officially tied the knot with Melli Monaco last January

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco have been dating since 2023. The two have been sweethearts since then, before marrying last January 2025.

The 43-year-old Arenas shared the news on his Instagram account that he officially tied the knot with Monaco in an intimate wedding.

“I finally did it y’all @mellimonaco is officially Mrs Arenas ❤️,” he captioned.

Arenas had four children in his previous relationship with Laura Govan. The two were engaged in 2018, but a wedding did not come to fruition.

