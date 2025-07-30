Gilbert Arenas’ wild Ja Morant ‘sex toy’ joke leaves Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife in splits

Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, was in splits after hearing Gilbert Arenas' Ja Morant joke on the latest WNBA controversy. In the final quarter of the Golden State Valkyries' 77-75 win over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday, a fan tossed a neon-colored dildo on the court.With one minute left in the game and both teams tied at 75, the neon object dropped on the court from above. However, the officials did not stop the game and it was only after a dead ball that the object was removed from the court.Gilbert Arenas reacted to the incident in a video on his Instagram account, attracting a comment from Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife. Shaunie expressed her thoughts using two laughing and two skull emojis in her comment.Shaunie Henderson comments on Gilbert Arenas' comment on controversial WNBA incident. (Credits: @nochillgil/Instagram)Arenas then compared Ja Morant's grenade throw celebration to the dildo toss incident in his post's caption.&quot;Atlanta Dream crowd Did the Ja Morant Toss with a Sex toy #incoming 😂&quot; he wrote.&quot;Did they run out of T-Shirts? Just toss whatever you got,&quot; he added before laughing. &quot;What is going on at the W? First of all, the game is too close for there to be a dildo toss. You don't do that at a close game.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHe laughed uncontrollably after his comments. At the end of his video, Arenas jokes about the cameraman zooming in on the object.Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife likes Gilbert Arenas roasting the Lakers legend for his six-weeks comment on Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationshipShaquille O'Neal's ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, seems to agree with Gilbert Arenas' take on the Lakers legend's remarks about Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship. On Jul. 23, the former Warriors player roasted Shaq in a video for his six-week prediction on the Mavs star's relationship.Arenas first made a joke about the prediction in the post's caption. He wrote:&quot;Shaq said Meg and Klay got a 6-week expiration date 😂 Somebody get Shaq off the relationship analytics team, he out here handing out preseason projections like he tryna sub himself in off the bench 🤣🤣🤣&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the video, Gilbert Arenas gave sarcastic advice to Thompson and asked him to leave Stallion, while skirting around some details from Shaq's projection.&quot;Aw, y'all look so cute together. Hey Klay, from experience, you gotta let her go. Or you can just wake up to the text messages and find out that your girl is y'all girl. He gave you six weeks, so really you got like four.&quot;Arenas reacts to a fan informing him of Shaunie liking his roast. (Credits: @nochillgil/Instagram)In a comment, one fan revealed that Shaunie Henderson liked Arenas' rant. The former Warriors star replied to the comment with laughing emojis.Either way, Arenas bringing people together was not in our bingo card.