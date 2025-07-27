Ice Cube's son stunned as $2,000,000 goes scorched earth on Megan Thee Stallion's $300K heartfelt gesture to Klay Thompson

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., was surprised by Slim Thug's comments on Megan Thee Stallion buying her boyfriend, Klay Thompson, a $300,000 watch. On Saturday, O'Shea shared a video of Slim Thug expressing his thoughts on the female rapper's generous gesture towards her boyfriend.In his retweet's caption, Ice Cube's son gave his take on the whole situation. He wrote:&quot;This is insanity. First of all. Yall gon go broke if your mindset is buying “the more expensive gift” every time. Second. Fuck all that. We always hear “all they got is sex” shiiiiiet baby buy me the watch, buy me the game, buy me the Jordan’s. Aaaand that’s her money!?! Don’t disrespect ya blessings yall lmaooo. Now see how far that get YOU.&quot;Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are the newest celebrity couple in the basketball world. They made their relationship public on July 16 when they both appeared on the red carpet for the inaugural Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall.Thompson appeared in a short video where he revealed that the watch he was wearing was a gift from his new girlfriend. However, Slim Thug, who has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, criticized the Mavs star for accepting such an expensive gift from his partner.&quot;I want to be treated like the king, man. She a whole queen,&quot; Thug said. &quot;I can’t have no woman little-boying me.&quot;According to Complex, the watch that Thompson wore at the Gala was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, which retails at a $300,000 price tag.Megan Thee Stallion reserves massive praise for boyfriend Klay ThompsonMegan Thee Stallion couldn't stop praising her boyfriend during their appearance on the Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala's red carpet. During the event, Stallion did a quick interview with PageSix, where she said that she never dated anyone like Klay Thompson.&quot;This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy,&quot; she said. &quot;I just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me.&quot;Before publicly confirming their relationship by walking together on the red carpet, both Stallion and the Mavericks star had teased their fans with cryptic posts on their social media accounts. On July 9, the rapper shared a picture of herself in a bikini where Thompson is seen chilling by the poolside.A few days later, on July 13, Klay Thompson posted pictures from his offseason vacation, and Stallion appeared in those photos. It essentially confirmed the dating rumors between the rapper and the Mavs star.