"Give him his flowers" - LeBron James declared as GOAT by 3x Sixth Man of the Year winner, refuses to budge

LeBron James continues to impress in his 21st NBA season with his consistency and gets high praise from current and former players. James is in the conversation for the Greatest of All-Time (GOAT), with three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams picking a side in this debate.

After a 35-point performance vs. the Clippers on Wednesday, LeBron got high praise from Williams, who called him the greatest of all time during his appearance on Run It Back on FanDuel.

"The greatest of all time, give him [LeBron James] his flowers. I have said it, I am standing on it," Lou Williams told former NBA player Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

James had 35 points (13-19 FG, 4-8 3PT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks against the Clippers. James played 42 minutes as the Lakers snapped an 11-game losing streak vs. their rivals (130-125).

The 39-year-old legend has appeared in all five Lakers games this season, averaging 24.6 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game, and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three. This season, James has averaged 35.6 minutes per game.

For his part, Lou Williams spent 17 years in the league (2005-2022) and won the Sixth Man of the Year award three times (2015, 2018, 2019).

NBA players who have called LeBron James the GOAT

The debate about who is the greatest of all time between LeBron James and Michael Jordan continues, with fans and players weighing in.

Over the years, the four-time NBA champion has gotten high praise from legends like Isiah Thomas, Jason Kidd, Paul Pierce and Allen Iverson, who have called him the GOAT of basketball.

"The best and most “complete” player I have seen in my lifetime is LeBron James on and off the floor. He passed the eye test, and the numbers confirm what my eyes have seen in every statistical category. GOAT let it be known!" Isiah Thomas tweeted back in October 2020.

Expand Tweet

"In my book, he’s going to go down as the best to ever do it," Jason Kidd said on the GOAT debate in March 2022, via Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News.

Expand Tweet

"As much as I love Jordan, LeBron James is the ONE," Allen Iverson said in September of 2022.

Expand Tweet

"Honor to say I had a chance to match up with The GoaT. I’ve always never acknowledged u as King but u Truly the King I respect no player in NBA History had the pressure coming in the league to exceed expectations not only have u live up to it but u have surpassed it," Paul Pierce tweeted.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James is under contract with the LA Lakers through the summer of 2025, and it looks like he has no intention to retire anytime soon.

James is a 4× NBA champion (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020), 4× NBA Finals MVP (2012, 2013, 2016, 2020) and 4× NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013). Moreover, he is also a 19-time All-Star and the all-time scoring leader, after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar last February.