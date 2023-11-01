LA Clippers vs LA Lakers Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 1st)

It is the battle of Los Angeles as the LA Clippers take on the LA Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday. It will be their first matchup of the season and will be broadcast on TV by Spectrum SportsNet and Bally SoCal. The game tips off at 10:00 p.m. ET and for those who prefer to watch via livestream, NBA League Pass offers different online subscription deals.

After losing to the Utah Jazz by just two points, the Clippers dominated their next two games against the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs. On the other side of the fence, the Lakers suffered an overtime loss against the Sacramento Kings but bounced back against the Orlando Magic the next day.

According to online sportsbooks, the Lakers are favored to win this game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Game Details

Teams: LA Clippers (3-1) vs. LA Lakers (2-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 1, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Game Preview

The LA Clippers have made headlines recently after trading for James Harden. Even though the former league MVP is not on the injured list, he might be a late gameday scratch, however, all signs suggest Harden will play.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are starting this season healthy and with the addition of Russell Westbrook, this team is posed to make a deep playoff run.

Standing in the way of the Clippers are the Lakers, who had a roller coaster start to the season with alternating wins and losses.

Anthony Davis seems to be embracing the role of the team's best player as he has been a force. Complimenting the pass-first mentality and high basketball IQ of LeBron James, the duo will ensure the Lakers remain a contender in the NBA Western Conference.

Both Davis and James will need help and D'Angelo Russell is the best person to come up as the team's third-best player. So far, so good, and as long as Russell plays well, the Lakers are going to be hard to beat.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Clippers (+170) vs Lakers (-200)

Spread: Clippers +5.0 (-110) vs Lakers -5.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): Clippers (o225.5) vs Lakers (u225.5)

Having a more established system in the four games that they played, the Lakers are looking like the favorable pick to make as compared to the Clippers. James Harden may be the factor here as he could help or hurt the team if he decides to play.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Predicted starting lineups

LA Clippers

With James Harden not yet confirmed to play, Russell Westbrook is going to be the starting point guard for the team. Bones Hyland has been playing great for the Clippers and he should start at the other guard position.

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard lock up the forward positions while Ivica Zubac is expected to start at center to help guard against Anthony Davis.

LA Lakers

The Lakers will be having their usual starting five from their last four games. Anthony Davis and LeBron James are automatic starters while D'Angelo Russell will man the point guard position.

Fan favorite Austin Reaves has been the starter for the Lakers in all of their four games and will start against the Clippers. Taurean Prince has been filling in for the injured Jarred Vanderbilt for the last four games and is expected to play here too.

LA Clippers vs LA Lakers: Top 3 players' stats

Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George

27.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game.

Kawhi Leonard

19.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.8 steals per game.

Bones Hyland

16.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis

25.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.8 blocks, 1.5 steals per game.

LeBron James

22.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game.

D'Angelo Russell

17.5 points, 7.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals per game.