"Goat vibes": Fans react to Michael Jordan's 1991 BMW 850i sold for $108,723 at auction 

Since he is one of the most famous athletes in history, things connected to Michael Jordan are constantly popping up at auctions. NBA fans were recently blown away to see one of his old cars just sold for a sizable amount.

Last week, Michael Jordan's 1991 BMW 850i popped up at an auction. Bidding orginially began at $27,000, but it got sold for much higher.

In the end, it sold for just under $110,000. As the bidding spanned over a few days, fans shared their thoughts wishing they could get in on the action.

Back in 1991, Jordan was just started what would be a dominant decade-long run for him. He captured his fifth-straight scoring title that season after averaging 31.5 a night. Most importantly, he won the first ring of his NBA career after the Chicago Bulls took down Magic Johnson and the LA Lakers. Jordan would go on to lead the Bull to a threat-peat before retiring to play baseball in 1994.

How many cars does Michael Jordan own?

As of 2023, Michael Jordan is believed to have a net worth of around $3 billion. Between his success on the court and in business, he has amassed great wealth for himself. Among the things he likes to spend his money on is cars.

Nobody knows the exact number of cars Michael Jordan owns, but the number is projected to be around 23. This being because it is the jersey number he wore for a majority of his NBA career.

The cars in Jordan's collection come from companies such as Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz. Other notable NBA players with big car collections include Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and LeBron James.

At the moment, the most expensive car Jordan owns is a Venon F5 Revolution. The car is priced at around $3 million.

One of the older cars in his collection is a 1984 Chevy Corvette. This was also a big year for Jordan, as it was when he got drafted into the NBA. The Chicago Bulls icon got his hands on the car following his first endorsement deal. Almost 40 years later, the car is believed to be worth around $12,000.

After the Venom, the next highest priced car in Jordan's garage is a 2010 Bugatti Veyron. This is one of the more exclusive automobiles in his collection as only 12 of this model were ever made. Jordan still owns the car to this day and is it valued at over $2 million.

Most of the cars in the collection are priced between $150,000 and $450,000. Other luxury cars on the higher end include a 2007 McClaren and two Ferraris. The oldest car besides Jordan's Corvette is a 1989 Porsche worth just under $200,000.