"Gods Hands Killa, speedy recovery!" - Trae Young sends Ja Morant a supportive message as the latter suffers a left knee injury

Ja Morant and Trae Young are among the most gifted youngsters in the NBA. Young, who is in his fourth year, is currently averaging 25.6 points per game while landing 2.6 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, Ja improved his previous season average from 19.6 points to 24.1 points per game in 2021-22.

Even though the two are rivals and have battled each other in five games, their off-court comraderie remains strong, as highlighted by Trae's comment under Morant's tweet. Following his left knee injury that left the league worried about the player's status moving further into the league, Ja Morant took to Twitter to share his post injury thoughts. Morant wrote:

Trae Young responded by wishing the Memphis point guard a speedy recovery. He posted this:

Ja Morant's suffered an injury against the Trae Young-led Atlanta Hawks

In the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Hawks, Morant, while being double-teamed by John Collins and Kevin Huerter, started to limp mid-dribble. He subsequently left the game, having played for a little less than nine minutes. Young, on the other hand, played over 27 minutes and scored 31 points while dishing out 10 assists.

According to Tim McMohan of ESPN, preliminary imaging revealed Morant's injury to be a left knee sprain. In McMohan's article, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said:

"I think seeing the way that he went off the floor kind of sent shockwaves through the team. The Hawks played really, really well. We had a lot of looks that didn't fall. Definitely the mojo was kind of lost."

The Hawks, indeed, played a far better game than the Ja-less Memphis. They outscored the Grizzlies in the first three quarters and despite a 34 point fourth quarter by Jenkins' squad, the Hawks emerged victorious.

Under Trae Young's leadership, Atlanta were better than their opponents the entire game. They made 58.4% of their field goals and 48.1% of their three-pointers. Meanwhile, the Memphis Grizzlies only made 40.7% of their field goals and 31.6% of their threes.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

There is no concrete news on Ja Morant's return to the court. His injury has sent ripples across the league. With no substantial updates on his status, Trae Young, Grizzlies and fans can only hope for Morant's speedy recovery.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar