"Going to hurt you": Giannis Antetokounmpo makes feelings known on losing longtime teammate Khris Middleton to trade

The Milwaukee Bucks have traded Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed. Part of the package included AJ Johnson and a pick swap from the Bucks. The Wizards also sent Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation to Milwaukee.

After learning of the news, star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't help but be emotional. Antetokounmpo and Middleton were the two longest-tenured players in the franchise and emerged as All-Stars together. The 2021 Finals MVP spoke about the matter in front of reporters.

“Obviously, I've played with Khris for 12 years. I spent incredible moments with him,” Antetokounmpo said. “At the end of the day, things like this, from what they've told us, you don't know if it's going to go through. So at the end of the day, until it's official, Khris is like still our teammate.”

“But with Khris, it doesn’t matter how much you got better dealing with it. It’s Khris. It’s still gonna hurt you,” he continued (1:07). “Same as it hurt with Jrue [Holiday]. Same as its’s gonna hurt with Brook [Lopez]. Same as it’s gonna hurt with Pat [Connaughton]. Same as it’s gonna hurt with Bobby [Portis Jr.]. Those are my guys,” the Greek Freak added.

The duo became teammates in the 2013-14 season, Antetokounmpo's rookie season. Together, they honed their skills and became the core players for the Bucks. However, injuries to Middleton in recent years have derailed his career and limited his time on the court.

Since the 2022-23 season, the three-time All-Star has only played 111 (81 starts) of the 246 possible games he could've been a part of. During that span, the 6-foot-7 forward has averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists on 47.8 percent shooting.

Still, Bucks fans will remember Khris Middleton as one of the most important players during Milwaukee's 2021 title run.

How good was Khris Middleton for the Bucks?

Khris Middleton earned his right to become a star for the Bucks. The forward started as a role player, averaging around 12.1 points on 41.4 percent shooting from deep. He gradually rose to the ranks and earned himself a spot in the rotation in his third season in Milwaukee.

During the 2017-18 season, he had a breakout year and played an entire 82-game season. That year was the first time he averaged at least 20 points. The following season, he earned the right to become an All-Star, averaging 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Again, the league recognized his performance and he was named a two-time All-Star in 2019-20. 2021-22 was one of the most critical seasons, as he helped the Bucks win the championship against the Phoenix Suns.

Middleton became an All-Star for the third time during the 2021-22 season before injuries started to take over. Overall, Middleton had a fulfilling career as the second option to Antetokounmpo and the quiet leader for the Bucks.

