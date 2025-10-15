  • home icon
"Going to request a trade" - NBA fans in frenzy after Trae Young teases major announcement with cryptic post

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 15, 2025 02:35 GMT
Trae Young dropped a cryptic video on social media. (Photo: IMAGN)
Trae Young dropped a cryptic video on social media. (Photo: IMAGN)

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young had the online NBA community in a frenzy after teasing a major announcement on social media. Young is keeping fans on their toes with his cryptic post, though it's similar to what LeBron James posted last week.

In a post on his social media accounts, Young teased a possible announcement that may or may not be related to basketball. He sat down in a chair with TNT's Adam Lefkoe, who previously worked on "Inside the NBA" and "The Big Podcast with Shaq."

James made a similar announcement called "The Second Decision" last week, which prompted retirement rumors. However, it turned out to be an advertisement for an alcoholic drink. "The King" trolled fans, though someone who bought an overpriced ticket for the last Lakers home game of the season has filed a lawsuit against him.

Trae Young seems to be making an announcement, with fans thinking it could be a trade request away from the Atlanta Hawks. With less than a week before the start of the regular season, a decision like that could change the Eastern Conference landscape.

Here are some of the comments.

Others also joked about his hair or that he's just copying LeBron James.

For the first time since 2021, the Atlanta Hawks finally made moves to improve the roster around Trae Young. The Hawks acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Boston Celtics and signed free agents Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard.

With the Eastern Conference being wide-open this season due to injuries to the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, the Hawks might have a chance to make some noise, led by Young.

Trae Young sends a warning to the NBA

Trae Young sends a warning to the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)
Trae Young sends a warning to the NBA. (Photo: IMAGN)

In an appearance on Jeff Teague's "Club 520" podcast last month, Trae Young raved about the Atlanta Hawks roster for the upcoming season. Young is feeling confident and even delivered a warning to the NBA to watch out for the Hawks.

"I feel great, I can’t lie to you," Young said. "I mean, if we're healthy, it's going to be scary. ... The only thing that can stop us in my mind is health. So we got a lot of talented players and a lot of guys that are playing for something too."

The Hawks still finished with a record of 40-42 last season despite not having their second-best scorer, Jalen Johnson, for the second half of the season because of a shoulder injury.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
