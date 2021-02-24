Golden State Warriors 114-106 New York Knicks: Twitter erupts as Stephen Curry marks fans' return to MSG with 37-point game

The Golden State Warriors avoided losing three in a row yet again this season as they ground their way to a 114-106 win over the New York Knicks. This was the first game with fans back at the Madison Square Garden this season and those in attendance were treated to a spectacular 37-point effort from Stephen Curry.

Just moments after being awarded his first All-Star selection, Julius Randle turned up with 25 points for the Knicks but it didn't turn out to be enough. Draymond Green was the playmaker in chief for the Golden State Warriors and finished with 12 assists.

Golden State Warriors slug it out against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter

The Golden State Warriors were in control for the majority of the game and had a huge lead entering the fourth quarter. However, the Dubs netted just two of their first 15 field-goal attempts as the New York Knicks made it a one-possession game. Stephen Curry stepped up to the occasion though to secure the win.

This matchup also marked the return of Kevon Looney and James Wiseman to the lineup. Both centers looked fairly mobile and did well defensively. Kelly Oubre also continued his good run in February with a 19-point outing. Oubre made timely cuts to the basket in the clutch as Draymond and Curry set him up for easy baskets.

Here' how Twitter reacted to the Golden State Warriors' scrappy win:

This man locked down the entire Knicks offense tonight pic.twitter.com/AEFOfcwJ8G — Antonin (@antonin_org) February 24, 2021

dray watching them call techs on the knicks and not him pic.twitter.com/XPSAmUprzz — r~ steph curry's burner acct~ (@fymroo) February 24, 2021

The warriors are really an early 00s team LOL — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) February 24, 2021

The Warriors are now 7-2 this season when Steph Curry scores more than 35 points. — Antonin (@antonin_org) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Kelly Oubre antics are endearing when he's playing well 🤣 — Andy Liu (@AndyKHLiu) February 24, 2021

Kelly Oubre's had an excellent February. Shooting near 50% from 3, key perimeter part of one of the league's top defensive units, finding cracks/moving much better off the ball when Curry is on the floor. Just had slash dunk and strip of Randle to seal the win. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2021

Most comfortable I have seen Wiseman rolling and moving around the rim — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 24, 2021

This is Wiseman deploying the quick slip while screening off ball for Steph Curry that worked so well for JTA when Wiseman was out pic.twitter.com/ur5yjrXZ0H — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2021

they keep putting stephen curry whose middle name is "free throw king" at the free throw line lololol — r~ steph curry's burner acct~ (@fymroo) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

New York Knicks lose the plot in the second half again

Knicks scuppered their lead in the second half

The New York Knicks have found it difficult to get their offense going after halftime. Tom Thibodeau's men had a four-point lead heading into the break but they allowed the Golden State Warriors to score 39 points in the third quarter while they themselves only managed 26.

Randle and company made it tough for the Warriors in the fourth quarter with their defense but couldn't score buckets efficiently themselves. The tendency of New York Knicks players to pass up easy shots from range needs to be worked upon.

Immanuel Quickley had a few highlight plays but was largely inconsistent. Obi Toppin looked impressive in his limited minutes though and made each of his three shot attempts.

Advertisement

Here's how fans reacted to the New York Knicks' performance tonight:

Quickley has stunk lately but it's hard to get going with these minutes and less touches — Bootum (@DaRealBootum) February 24, 2021

The fans got to cheer a Quickley three and an Obi lob dunk. We can go home now. — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) February 24, 2021

PLAY OBI TOPPIN MORE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 24, 2021

Nerlens Noel and-1 dunk - “Nice”



Obi Toppin rebound - “THATS MY SON GET HIM THE BALL” — Daily Knicks (@DailyKnicksFS) February 24, 2021

Julius Randle just got ejected and he loves it LMAO @J30_RANDLE pic.twitter.com/iyConPYCN1 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 24, 2021

Advertisement

Seems like the Knicks need to bleed out on the court to get a shooting foul lately — ShwinnyPooh (@shwinnypooh) February 24, 2021

There was a time in the Melo years it was said the #Knicks reliance on the three-point shot was not sustainable. These days, their lack of reliance is not sustainable. — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) February 24, 2021

The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip on the East coast with a visit to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks will host the Sacramento Kings in their next game on Thursday.

Also read: Boston Celtics 107-110 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter erupts as Luka Doncic's game-winner sinks Jayson Tatum and co.