Golden State Warriors 114-106 New York Knicks: Twitter erupts as Stephen Curry marks fans' return to MSG with 37-point game

The Golden State Warriors avoided losing three in a row yet again this season as they ground their way to a 114-106 win over the New York Knicks. This was the first game with fans back at the Madison Square Garden this season and those in attendance were treated to a spectacular 37-point effort from Stephen Curry.
Just moments after being awarded his first All-Star selection, Julius Randle turned up with 25 points for the Knicks but it didn't turn out to be enough. Draymond Green was the playmaker in chief for the Golden State Warriors and finished with 12 assists.
Golden State Warriors slug it out against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter
The Golden State Warriors were in control for the majority of the game and had a huge lead entering the fourth quarter. However, the Dubs netted just two of their first 15 field-goal attempts as the New York Knicks made it a one-possession game. Stephen Curry stepped up to the occasion though to secure the win.
This matchup also marked the return of Kevon Looney and James Wiseman to the lineup. Both centers looked fairly mobile and did well defensively. Kelly Oubre also continued his good run in February with a 19-point outing. Oubre made timely cuts to the basket in the clutch as Draymond and Curry set him up for easy baskets.
Here' how Twitter reacted to the Golden State Warriors' scrappy win:
New York Knicks lose the plot in the second half again
The New York Knicks have found it difficult to get their offense going after halftime. Tom Thibodeau's men had a four-point lead heading into the break but they allowed the Golden State Warriors to score 39 points in the third quarter while they themselves only managed 26.
Randle and company made it tough for the Warriors in the fourth quarter with their defense but couldn't score buckets efficiently themselves. The tendency of New York Knicks players to pass up easy shots from range needs to be worked upon.
Immanuel Quickley had a few highlight plays but was largely inconsistent. Obi Toppin looked impressive in his limited minutes though and made each of his three shot attempts.
Here's how fans reacted to the New York Knicks' performance tonight:
The Golden State Warriors will continue their road trip on the East coast with a visit to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the New York Knicks will host the Sacramento Kings in their next game on Thursday.
Published 24 Feb 2021, 09:36 IST