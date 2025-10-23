The Golden State Warriors will play their first home game of the season against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Ahead of the contest, the Dubs announced their injury report and confirmed the availability of veteran Al Horford. Meanwhile, Moses Moody, who is on a $37,500,000 contract, is confirmed to miss his second consecutive game.The game against the Nuggets is the front end of a back-to-back for Golden State. Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced before the opening night game that Horford won't play on consecutive nights. The franchise has made him available for the Nuggets game, meaning the one-time NBA champion will miss the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.Al Horford made his Golden State debut in the team’s 119-109 season-opening win over the LA Lakers on Tuesday. He was the player to come off the bench in an 11-player rotation used by Kerr. Horford finished with five points, five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes, shooting 2 of 7 from the floor, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.Meanwhile, Moses Moody still hasn't recovered from his calf injury, which he picked up during the preseason. After missing the final three tune-up games, the talented young guard sat out the opening night fixture against the Lakers.95.7 The Game @957thegameLINKSteve Kerr: Moses Moody won't play tomorrow, but &quot;hopeful he could play in Portland (Friday).&quot; via @WillardAndDibsMoody’s injury isn’t considered serious. While there’s no firm update on his return timeline, there’s optimism that he could make his season debut against the Blazers or early next week.How to watch Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets?The Golden State Warriors will host the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Oct. 23, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The game will tip off at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT).The Warriors vs. Nuggets game will be broadcast live on ESPN and NBC Sports Bay Area (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass, Peacock and Fubo (regional restrictions may apply).