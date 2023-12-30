Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Dec. 30): Latest update on Klay Thompson and Chris Paul's availability

The Golden State Warriors will look to get back on the winning track after back-to-back losses to the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. The Warriors will continue their seven-game homestand on Saturday when they welcome the Dallas Mavericks. Let's look at the latest Golden State Warriors injury report for Dec. 30.

There are only two players on the latest Warriors injury report – Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. Green is listed as out as he continues to serve an indefinite suspension by the NBA for hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face earlier this month.

Looney, on the other hand, is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is currently tagged as questionable. He will likely be a game-time decision, while Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and the rest of the Warriors are ready to play against the Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors have been relatively healthy this season and their problems are not injuries. The Warriors struggled after a hot start to the campaign, with head coach Steve Kerr finally deciding to bench Andrew Wiggins.

Brandin Podziemski stepped in to become the starting shooting guard, while Klay Thompson moved to small forward. Thompson's struggles have been highlighted by fans and critics, but he recently turned it around during Golden State's winning streak in mid-December.

Jonathan Kuminga has also stepped up in the absence of Draymond Green. Kuminga is playing well, but recent comments about his minutes could be a potential problem for the Warriors heading into the new year.

Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks game preview

The Golden State Warriors will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night at the Chase Center for their first matchup of the season. The Warriors won the season series 2-1 last season, with their last game on March 22 at the Bay Area.

Jonathan Kuminga had a huge game off the bench, scoring 22 points in the 127-125 win. Steph Curry finished with 20 points and 13 assists, while Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points for the Mavericks along with seven rebounds and 17 assists.

Saturday's game is also the 173rd regular-season meeting between the Warriors and Mavericks. Believe it or not, the Mavericks are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 90-82.

Despite winning the NBA championship in 2022, the Warriors have only won two games in the regular season against the Mavericks.

