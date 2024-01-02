Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Jan. 2): Latest update on Chris Paul and Klay Thompson's availability

The Golden State Warriors are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and win their first in the current seven-game homestand. The Warriors are coming off a 132-122 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Let's look at the Golden State Warriors injury report for Jan. 2.

Golden State only has one player on the injury report and he's not even injured. Draymond Green is listed as out as he continues to serve his indefinite suspension from hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face last month.

That means players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Chris Paul are all available against the Orlando Magic. The Warriors have not been plagued by injuries this season, but their struggles are due to poor lineups, failed rotations and bad player performances.

Steph Curry remains one of the best players in the NBA today, but the same cannot be said for the rest of the Golden State Warriors. Curry has been playing at an MVP level even though he's less than three months away from his 36th birthday.

Klay Thompson has been having the worst season of his career since his rookie campaign. Thompson's struggles are well documented online and the hot streak he was on during the Warriors winning streak is over.

Chris Paul has been fantastic off the bench, but head coach Steve Kerr can't seem to get the best out of his depth. Andrew Wiggins looks uninterested in playing basketball, while Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis are getting inconsistent minutes despite good performances.

Golden State Warriors vs Orlando Magic game preview

The Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic are set to battle on Tuesday for the first time this season. It's the third game of the current seven-game homestand at the Chase Center for the Warriors and they are 0-2 so far. They lost to the Miami Heat on Dec. 28 and to the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 30.

Meanwhile, the Magic are coming off a 112-107 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. It was the first game of their four-game Western Conference road trip, with the Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets on the schedule.

Tuesday's matchup is also the 69th regular-season meeting between the Warriors and Magic all-time. Believe it or not, the Magic are ahead in the head-to-head matchup at 36-32. The Magic have also won three straight games against Golden State dating back to March 22, 2022.

