Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Latest update on Draymond Green's availability

The Golden State Warriors are expecting to welcome back All-Star forward Draymond Green for their road game in Houston on Sunday, October 29. The former defensive player of the year said he plans to play against the Rockets and finally get his campaign going.

Green missed the Warriors’ first two games after injuring his ankle in a pick-up game at Chase Center right before training camp started.

The 33-year-old has progressed well in his recovery and has been taking part in 5-on-5 play of late. He left the team convinced that barring any foul-up leading to the Houston game, he should be a go.

But Draymond Green is expected to be under minutes restriction upon his return as the Warriors continue to monitor his progress. It is not sure as well if he will start or come off the bench.

The former Michigan State player is now in his 12th NBA season, all with the Warriors. Last year, he was solid all-around, posting averages of 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and a steal in 73 games. In the playoffs, he averaged 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.5 steals and a block as he helped Golden State reach the Western Conference semifinals.

Meanwhile, as Green is set to make his return, the status of Stephen Curry and Jonathan Kuminga for Sunday’s game is questionable. Both played in their first two games but are now experiencing left foot soreness and may sit out their upcoming game.

Curry has been averaging 34 points for the Warriors (1-1) while Kuminga has been good for 12 markers.

Draymond Green excited to play with Chris Paul

Chris Paul (L) and Draymond Green (R) are now teammates with the Golden State Warriors.

While they did not have the most cordial of relationship as competitors, Draymond Green said he respects Chris Paul as a player and is excited to play alongside him in the just-started season of the NBA.

Paul joined the Warriors in the offseason in the trade that sent Jordan Poole and other assets to the Washington Wizards.

The deal has its doubters as the future Hall-of-Famer is joining a team no longer short in veteran leadership with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Green in tow. But the team is confident that it will work.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Draymond Green said having spent time with Paul, he believes the team can benefit from his presence, saying:

“If you’ve ever watched Chris compete, he’s kind of an a—hole. He may say the same thing about me, and that’s okay. But he’s also one of the most competitive guys that I’ve played against over my 11 years in this league. I’m also an extremely competitive guy, and I’m not backing down from anyone. He’s not backing down from anyone.”

He added:

“[His leadership is something] you just can't quantify, because that is influence... I'm extremely excited about the opportunity to learn from him.”

Paul played last season with the Phoenix Suns, posting norms of 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 59 games.