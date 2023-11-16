Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov. 16): Latest update on Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's status

The Golden State Warriors are set to welcome the OKC Thunder at the Chase Center on Thursday night as part of their current six-game homestand. The Thunder are carrying a two-game winning streak, while the Warriors have lost four in a row. Let's take a look at the latest Golden State Warriors injury report for Nov. 16.

Golden State has only two players on their injury report for the matchup against the Thunder. Steph Curry remains sidelined with a strained right knee, while Draymond Green will begin serving his five-game suspension. Green was suspended by the NBA without pay for putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock during Tuesday's melee between the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Klay Thompson was not suspended for his role in the brawl, but he was fined $25,000. Thompson will be available to play on Thursday, with players such as Chris Paul, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski expected to fill out the void left by both Curry and Green.

Steph Curry missed Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. No Golden State Warriors players were injured during the brief melee less than two minutes into the game. The Warriors did lose Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who were both ejected for their part in the fight.

Golden State's role players kept the game close all the way to the end. Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski had the best game of his career with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but it was not enough to prevent the Warriors' 104-101 defeat.

Dario Saric had 21 points, four rebounds and four assists, while Chris Paul added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. Andrew Wiggins continued his struggles and only had nine points in 28 minutes.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder Game Preview

The Golden State Warriors are currently 1-0 against the OKC Thunder this season after their 141-139 win on Nov. 9 at the Paycom Center. However, the Warriors are currently struggling even though they are in a five-game homestand. They have lost four games in a row heading into Thursday's game.

Steph Curry was the only Warriors player who has been amazing this season, while Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul are disappointing. Dario Saric is playing well in his first season with the team and the youngers are showing that they are ready to take the next step.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are looking for revenge and tie the season series with the Warriors. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been fantastic, while Chet Holmgren, Jaylen Williams and Josh Giddey are also having a great start to the campaign.

