The Golden State Warriors are hosting the OKC Thunder at the Chase Center for the second straight game. The Warriors are on a five-game losing streak and the last four were all at home. They lost to the Thunder 129-108 on Thursday night. Let's take a look at the Golden State Warriors' injury report for Nov. 18.

There are three players on the Warriors' latest injury report – Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Gary Payton II. Curry is listed as questionable due to a lingering knee issue. The two-time NBA MVP has missed the past two games, but was available in practice on Friday.

"He looked good," Kevon Looney told reporters after practice. "I don't know if he felt great, but he looked great. Hopefully, we get him back soon."

Draymond Green, meanwhile, is serving the second game of his five-game suspension for choking Rudy Gobert on Tuesday's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green has not commented on his suspension, but Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seemingly agreed with the decision.

"I didn't have a problem with him getting Rudy off of Klay, because the rule of thumb is you don't put your hands on a player on the other team," Kerr said. "You get your own guy. ... But, he's got to let go, and he hung on for six-seven seconds. It was a terrible visual for the league, for Draymond, for everybody."

Gary Payton II suffered a sprained left ankle in the first half of Thursday's game against the OKC Thunder. He was ruled out for the rest of the game and the MRI on his ankle revealed that there was minimal damage. That means Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins are all available to play.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder game preview

The Golden State Warriors are to take on the OKC Thunder on Saturday night for the third time already this season. The Warriors took the first game 141-139 on Nov. 3 in Oklahoma City before the Thunder blasted the Steph Curry-less Warriors on Thursday night 128-109.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 24 points, while Isaiah Joe recorded 23 points off the bench. Josh Giddey contributed 19 points and six rebounds, and Jalen Williams produced 16 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Jonathan Kuminga, who started in place of Draymond Green, led the Warriors with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists. Klay Thompson continued to struggle, scoring just five points in 27 minutes. If Curry will play on Saturday, Golden State has a chance of ending their five-game losing skid and the Thunder's three-game winning streak.

