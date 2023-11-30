Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov. 30): Latest update on Draymond Green and Chris Paul's availability

The Golden State Warriors are set to welcome the LA Clippers to the Chase Center on Thursday night. The Warriors have struggled the entire month and have lost eight of their last 10 games. Let's take a look at the Golden State Warriors injury report for Nov. 30.

Golden State has only three players listed on their injury report – Chris Paul, Gary Payton II and Usman Garuba. All three are out against the LA Clippers, which means players such as Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will be suiting up on Thursday.

Paul has been diagnosed with a nerve contusion on his lower left leg and is considered day-to-day moving forward. He suffered the injury on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.

Gary Payton II also suffered an injury against the Sacramento Kings. The dynamic guard was diagnosed with a torn calf and is expected to miss a good chunk of the regular season. Usman Garuba, who the Golden State Warriors signed to a two-way contract, is dealing with a dislocated right finger.

In the absence of Chris Paul, head coach Steve Kerr is expected to rely on Cory Joseph and Brandin Podziemski off the bench at point guard. Joseph is more of a playmaker, while Podziemski is a scorer and sharpshooter.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody should get more minutes with GP2's injury. Kuminga and Moody have been playing well this season for the Warriors and both might have earned a chance to start over the struggling Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

Golden State Warriors vs LA Clippers game preview

The Golden State Warriors are looking to get back in the win column as they welcome the LA Clippers at the Chase Center on Thursday night. The Warriors are coming off a 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings. They were on the verge of a huge win, but the Kings made a furious rally led by Malik Monk.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers defeated the same Kings team on Wednesday night. The Clippers took advantage of Sacramento's tired legs after playing in back-to-back games to earn the easy 131-117 victory. They are starting to find their rhythm despite the hiccup against the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets on Monday.

Thursday's game is the 233rd meeting between the two teams and the first one this season. They split the season series last season, but the Warriors have won six of the last 10 matchups against the Clippers.

