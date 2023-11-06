Golden State Warriors Injury Report (Nov. 6): Latest update on Klay Thompson and Draymond Green's availability

The Golden State Warriors are set to continue their four-game road trip on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors are coming off a 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, so they will be playing back-to-back games. Here's a look at the Golden State Warriors injury report for Nov. 6.

The Warriors have not submitted an injury report for their game against the Pistons. As per NBA.com, they're not required to immediately give an injury report, as they are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Teams in that scenario have until 1 p.m. local time on Monday to submit an updated injury report. There aare talks the Warriors resting their veterans in the second game of a back-to-back, but that might not be the case on Monday.

According to Shayna Rubin of Mercury News, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is set to play all his veterans against the Detroit Pistons. That means Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Chris Paul should suit up.

However, it remains to be seen how many minutes Kerr gives them in the second game of a back-to-back. It's still too early in the season to think about rest, but the age of the four veterans is a huge factor

Thompson was listed as questionable on Sunday night due to right adductor tightness but was eventually cleared to play. He ended with 15 points, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.

Meanwhile, Green seems to have fully recovered from a sprained ankle that kept him out of the entire preseason and the first two games of the season. He's also likely looking forward to facing his hometown team for the first time this campaign.

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons Game Preview

Golden State Warriors vs Detroit Pistons

The Golden State Warriors are set to play their third game in four days on Monday. Fatigue could set in against the Pistons, but that's part of life in the NBA. They're also playing the third game of a four-game road trip.

Golden State won at OKC Thunder on Friday, which was their first game of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. They flew to Cleveland and lost to the Cavaliers 115-104 on Sunday. It was a tough shooting night for the Warriors, which was their first of the season.

Meanwhile, the Pistons lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. They started the season with a 2-1 record but have struggled to get a win since Oct. 28.

It will be a tough task to beat the Warriors, but the Pistons will fancy their chances, as their opponents are playing the second game of a back-to-back.

