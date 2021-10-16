Golden State Warriors Injury Update: Klay Thompson inching closer to full practice clearance, James Wiseman still weeks away from recovery

Fans of the Golden State Warriors have reason to be happy regarding the recovery of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman. Thompson, who has been out since 2019 due to a couple of injuries, has started doing shooting drills.

Meanwhile, Wiseman has been cleared to increase his individual workouts on Friday. The second-year big man is expected to work on his condition for the next 4-6 weeks before getting re-evaluated by the Golden State Warriors' coaching staff on November 1st.

Rusty Simmons @Rusty_SFChron Warriors second-year center James Wiseman (meniscus) was cleared Friday to increase individual on-court workouts, according to the team. He will likely need 4-6 weeks of conditioning once his recovery advances to full-contact practices. He’ll be evaluated again Nov. 1. Warriors second-year center James Wiseman (meniscus) was cleared Friday to increase individual on-court workouts, according to the team. He will likely need 4-6 weeks of conditioning once his recovery advances to full-contact practices. He’ll be evaluated again Nov. 1.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Klay Thompson will return to full contact practice in the next month or so. Despite the good news, the Golden State Warriors have not given an exact date for Thompson's return.

Golden State Warriors eye December or Janaury return for Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson during the Golden State Warriors Media Day.

Klay Thompson last played in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. The Golden State Warriors not only lost that game, but they also lost Thompson, who tore his left ACL.

The five-time All-Star missed the entire 2019-20 NBA season due to the injury. However, Thompson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his right foot before the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

As expected, the Golden State Warriors are going to be very careful on how they handle the return of Klay Thompson. The Warriors are reportedly targeting a December or January return. And once he returns, Thompson will be on a minute restriction.

Stadium @Stadium "I'm told Klay Thompson will be cleared for full practice over the next month or so."Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on the timetable for Thompson's return to the Warriors. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… "I'm told Klay Thompson will be cleared for full practice over the next month or so."Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania on the timetable for Thompson's return to the Warriors.twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… https://t.co/vnK4vTbA1O

Big plans for James Wiseman's second season with the Golden State Warriors

James Wiseman during the Golden State Warriors Media Day.

The Golden State Warriors drafted James Wiseman with the second overall pick last year. Wiseman had a tough rookie season that ended when he suffered a torn right meniscus. He underwent surgery to repair the injury and spent the entire summer recovering.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports that the Warriors have big plans for James Wiseman in his second season. Golden State hired Dejan Milojevic, who helped develop Nikola Jokic, to an MVP, as an assistant coach to help improve Wiseman's game.

Also Read

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is not going to complicate things for Wiseman, who put on some muscle in the offseason. They have put together ways to use the young center this season, and Kerr is happy with his progress. Andre Iguodala is also expected to be the veteran voice for Wiseman when he returns.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on James Wiseman this season: “A lot more pick-and-roll, him diving to the rim a lot and becoming that vertical threat…plug him into a couple of simple actions he can get really good with and start from there.”The full plan theathletic.com/2867750/2021/1… Steve Kerr on James Wiseman this season: “A lot more pick-and-roll, him diving to the rim a lot and becoming that vertical threat…plug him into a couple of simple actions he can get really good with and start from there.”The full plan theathletic.com/2867750/2021/1…

Follow us on Instagram for the latest NBA news, rumors and updates

Edited by Arnav Kholkar