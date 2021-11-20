Golden State Warriors injury update: Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala's status revealed for the Detroit Pistons game

The Golden State Warriors will visit the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Little Caesars Arena without some key players in their starting lineup.

The Warriors have announced that Steph Curry will not play. The three-time NBA champion has a left hip contusion. This will be the first game Curry will miss after starting all 15 games for the Golden State Warriors (13-2).

Also out is Warriors power forward Draymond Green because of an injury to his right thigh. Green, who leads NBA.com's most-recent Defensive Player of the Year rankings, has also appeared in all of Golden State's games so far.

And the Golden State Warriors will also be without veteran small forward Andre Iguodala. The 37-year old has right knee soreness.

Golden State Warriors' title campaign threatened?

Coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors communicates with his players during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 18, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors won 104-89.

The Golden State Warriors are resting those three players as they play the second game of a road back-to-back Friday night. A 104-89 win Thursday night at the Cleveland Cavaliers in which Golden State rallied from a 13-point deficit to start the final quarter and Steph Curry dropped 40 points was impressive, but that comeback took a lot of energy.

With an NBA-best 13-2 record, the Warriors have some cushion to practice load management. They begin a three-game homestand Sunday, when the Toronto Raptors visit.

The Golden State Warriors should remain as favorites to win the 2022 NBA title. Plus, they should get a boost when Klay Thompson and James Wiseman eventually return from their injuries.

Missing Curry, Green and Iguodala for one night should not put much of a dent in Golden State's momentum (unless, of course, the injuries stretch into the long term). In fact, the benefits in the long run should overcome the gamble of a potential loss Friday night while they sit. It will be interesting to see how Steve Kerr lines up his team Friday night.

