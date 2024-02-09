Golden State Warriors: Updated depth chart after Mike Dunleavy Jr. made no big move at NBA trade deadline 2024

The Golden State Warriors are looking to stick with their current group to try to secure a spot in the postseason. At the trade deadline Thursday, the Warriors didn't do anything to move the needle. The team's core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is still intact, ready to finish the season with their present roster.

The team was rumored to make a deal and shake up their roster since the season started. Many expected the Warriors to move Andrew Wiggins to a different team as he's struggled to find his rhythm.

Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. only had one minor change as they traded Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers gave Golden State (23-25) a second-round pick and cash as part of the deal.

Looking at who they have now, the Warriors still have the same group that began the 2023-24 campaign. Their backcourt consists of Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, Chris Paul, Moses Moody, Jerome Robinson, Lester Quinones, Thompson and Curry.

Meanwhile, their frontcourt players are Jonathan Kuminga, Kevon Looney, Usman Garuba, Gui Santos, Dario Saric, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Wiggins and Green.

A trade between the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls failed

Before the deadline, the Golden State Warriors were reportedly in talks with the Chicago Bulls for a trade. However, the deadline passed, and no deals between the two franchises were made. It was later reported that the teams couldn't reach an agreement.

Both teams talked about a trade centered around Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and Bulls guard Alex Caruso. Unfortunately, Golden State didn't want to let go of Kuminga as he's played well over the past few games. The Warriors see him as part of the future of the team.

KC Johnson of NBC Sports for Chicago reported about the failed trade.

"In exploratory trade talks with the Golden State Warriors centered on Caruso, league sources said the Bulls inquired about Jonathan Kuminga's availability," Johnson said. "That was rebuffed."

Caruso's two-way play could have worked out well with the Warriors if the trade pushed through. The 6-foot-5 guard has played 44 games this season, averaging 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Following the failed trade with Golden State, Chicago made it known that it's made the defensive guard an untouchable asset.

At least the Warriors made a minor move, unlike the Bulls, who have sat out the trade deadline for a third straight season.

Also read: Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for February 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season