Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 2, 2024

The Golden State Warriors visited the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Friday night for their second matchup of the season. The Grizzlies shocked the Warriors in their first meeting back on Jan. 15 at the Chase Center. Memphis was missing more than half of its players, but they still managed to beat Golden State 116-107.

Injuries continued to ravage the Grizzlies on Friday, with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the lone regular starter healthy. The Warriors, on the other hand, were only missing Chris Paul, Moses Moody, Dario Saric and Gary Payton II.

It was a tight first quarter before the Warriors took some control in the second quarter led by Jonathan Kuminga. Steph Curry found his rhythm in the final period as Golden State pulled away late to take the 121-101 win. The Warriors improve to 21-24 for the season and are just a game behind the final play-in tournament spot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Where to buy 2024 NBA All-Star Game jerseys? Price details and more explored

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

Jonathan Kuminga had another great night for the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had a slow start to the game, with the bench picking up the slack with their team effort on both ends of the floor. Kuminga finished with 29 points, while Curry had 20 points and went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Here are the Warriors' player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Stephen Curry 20 6 6 1 0 3 6-16 4-9 4-4 12 Klay Thompson 14 2 0 0 1 0 6-15 2-9 0-0 5 Draymond Green 9 12 6 0 3 4 4-7 1-2 0-0 10 Jonathan Kuminga 29 6 4 2 0 2 11-15 1-1 6-7 15 Andrew Wiggins 9 2 0 1 2 0 3-8 1-2 2-2 9 Brandin Podziemski 12 7 14 2 1 0 5-8 0-2 2-2 18 Gui Santos 4 2 0 0 0 0 2-2 0-0 0-0 5 Kevon Looney 8 1 1 1 0 3 4-4 0-0 1-3 8 Lester Quinones 10 6 1 0 0 2 3-6 2-4 2-2 11 Trayce Jackson-Davis 5 2 0 0 1 0 2-2 0-0 1-2 2 Jerome Robinson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 5

Memphis Grizzlies player stats

The Memphis Grizzlies continued to miss key players, with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the only regular starter playing on Friday night. Jackson led the team with 27 points, five rebounds and two blocks, while Jacob Gilyard did an admirable job filling in for Ja Morant. Gilyard contributed 16 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Here are the Grizzlies' player stats:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jacob Gilyard 16 2 5 2 1 1 5-9 5-9 1-1 -13 John Konchar 3 12 5 1 0 2 1-7 1-3 0-0 -13 Jaren Jackson Jr. 27 5 2 2 2 2 8-21 2-9 9-11 -7 Santi Aldama 2 5 2 2 0 0 1-8 0-6 0-0 -3 Vince Williams Jr. 15 6 4 0 1 4 6-12 1-5 2-5 -13 GG Jackson 1 1 1 0 0 0 0-3 0-2 1-2 -8 Luke Kennard 6 2 2 0 0 1 2-5 2-3 0-0 -12 Derrick Rose 12 1 4 0 0 0 5-9 1-3 1-1 -7 Tosan Evbuomwan 3 1 1 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 -13 David Roddy 16 2 4 0 0 2 6-10 1-3 3-4 -16 Matt Hurt 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -5

Also Read: "Nobody brings their girls on road" - 4x NBA champion reveals Scottie Pippen bending unspoken rules on team plane

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

Stephen Curry:

Klay Thompson:

Draymond Green:

Jonathan Kuminga:

Andrew Wiggins:

Brandin Podziemski:

Gui Santos:

Kevon Looney:

Lester Quinones:

Trayce Jackson-Davis:

Jerome Robinson:

Memphis Grizzlies player ratings

Jacob Gilyard:

John Konchar:

Jaren Jackson Jr.:

Santi Aldama:

Vince Williams Jr.:

GG Jackson:

Luke Kennard:

Derrick Rose:

Tosan Evbuomwan:

David Roddy:

Also Read: "At my Hall of Fame speech" - Rudy Gobert told Karl Anthony-Towns he will 'joke about' extra vacation time amid All-Star snub

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!