  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 2, 2024

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 2, 2024

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 03, 2024 03:59 GMT
Golden State Warriors v Memphis Grizzlies
Golden State Warriors v Memphis GrizzliesGolden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Stats and Ratings for February 2, 2024

The Golden State Warriors visited the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedEx Forum on Friday night for their second matchup of the season. The Grizzlies shocked the Warriors in their first meeting back on Jan. 15 at the Chase Center. Memphis was missing more than half of its players, but they still managed to beat Golden State 116-107.

Injuries continued to ravage the Grizzlies on Friday, with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the lone regular starter healthy. The Warriors, on the other hand, were only missing Chris Paul, Moses Moody, Dario Saric and Gary Payton II.

It was a tight first quarter before the Warriors took some control in the second quarter led by Jonathan Kuminga. Steph Curry found his rhythm in the final period as Golden State pulled away late to take the 121-101 win. The Warriors improve to 21-24 for the season and are just a game behind the final play-in tournament spot.

youtube-cover

Also Read: Where to buy 2024 NBA All-Star Game jerseys? Price details and more explored

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Stats

Golden State Warriors player stats

Jonathan Kuminga had another great night for the Golden State Warriors. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson had a slow start to the game, with the bench picking up the slack with their team effort on both ends of the floor. Kuminga finished with 29 points, while Curry had 20 points and went 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Here are the Warriors' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Stephen Curry20661036-164-94-412
Klay Thompson14200106-152-90-05
Draymond Green91260344-71-20-010
Jonathan Kuminga296420211-151-16-715
Andrew Wiggins9201203-81-22-29
Brandin Podziemski127142105-80-22-218
Gui Santos4200002-20-00-05
Kevon Looney8111034-40-01-38
Lester Quinones10610023-62-42-211
Trayce Jackson-Davis5200102-20-01-22
Jerome Robinson0000000-00-00-05

Memphis Grizzlies player stats

The Memphis Grizzlies continued to miss key players, with Jaren Jackson Jr. as the only regular starter playing on Friday night. Jackson led the team with 27 points, five rebounds and two blocks, while Jacob Gilyard did an admirable job filling in for Ja Morant. Gilyard contributed 16 points, two rebounds and five assists.

Here are the Grizzlies' player stats:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jacob Gilyard16252115-95-91-1-13
John Konchar31251021-71-30-0-13
Jaren Jackson Jr.27522228-212-99-11-7
Santi Aldama2522001-80-60-0-3
Vince Williams Jr.15640146-121-52-5-13
GG Jackson1110000-30-21-2-8
Luke Kennard6220012-52-30-0-12
Derrick Rose12140005-91-31-1-7
Tosan Evbuomwan3110001-21-20-0-13
David Roddy16240026-101-33-4-16
Matt Hurt0000000-10-10-0-5

Also Read: "Nobody brings their girls on road" - 4x NBA champion reveals Scottie Pippen bending unspoken rules on team plane

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies Match Player Ratings

Golden State Warriors player ratings

Stephen Curry:

Klay Thompson:

Draymond Green:

Jonathan Kuminga:

Andrew Wiggins:

Brandin Podziemski:

Gui Santos:

Kevon Looney:

Lester Quinones:

Trayce Jackson-Davis:

Jerome Robinson:

Memphis Grizzlies player ratings

Jacob Gilyard:

John Konchar:

Jaren Jackson Jr.:

Santi Aldama:

Vince Williams Jr.:

GG Jackson:

Luke Kennard:

Derrick Rose:

Tosan Evbuomwan:

David Roddy:

Also Read: "At my Hall of Fame speech" - Rudy Gobert told Karl Anthony-Towns he will 'joke about' extra vacation time amid All-Star snub

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...