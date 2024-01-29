Where to buy 2024 NBA All-Star Game jerseys? Price details and more explored

The starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game were announced on Thursday by the "Inside the NBA" crew. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captains of the Western and Eastern Conference teams, respectively. The jerseys for the game were revealed on the same day.

Jordan Brand will be the official supplier of the jersey for the seventh year in a row. It features Nike's Dri-FIT ADV technology, while the design was inspired by Indiana's rich basketball history. The jerseys have a nostalgic feel with blue and red colors for the East and West teams, respectively, along with cream lettering and pinstripes.

Fans can buy the 2024 NBA All-Star Game jerseys on NBAStore.com, Nike.com, Fanatics and selected retailers around the United States such as Dick's Sporting Goods. Teams with All-Stars will likely have their jerseys available at the local team store in the arena.

Only one kind of 2024 NBA All-Star Game jersey is available for fans – the swingman version. It's available in adult and youth sizes priced at $129.99 and $109.99, respectively. It's unclear if the NBA will also release replica and authentic versions of the All-Star Game jerseys.

Replica jerseys are relatively cheaper than swingman jerseys, while authentic ones are more expensive. Replica jerseys are made from cheaper material made to look like what the players are wearing on the court. Swingman is the most popular version because it's much closer to authentic jerseys.

The authentic ones are the exact jerseys worn by players on the court. It's expensive because of the material used as it helps with player performance. Replica and swingman jerseys often sell better than authentic.

Who are the 2024 NBA All-Star Game starters?

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were named captains of their respective conferences after receiving the most votes from fans. The remaining starters were determined by total votes from fans (50%), NBA players (25%) and media personnel (25%).

Joining "The King" for the Western Conference team are Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant. "The Greek Freak" will have Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid for the Eastern Conference team.

The reserves for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game will be announced on Feb. 1 via "Inside the NBA" on TNT. All 30 NBA head coaches will select the 14 reserves, seven for each conference. Each seven reserves will be composed of two backcourt players, three frontcourt players and two players in any position.

