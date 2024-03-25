Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments (March 24)

A salivating marquee and crucial showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves took place at Target Center in Minneapolis on Sunday. Both win-needy teams duked it out to improve their respective playoff positioning. A loss by the former puts them in danger of missing the play-in while a defeat by the latter moves them farther from the top seed.

The Dubs, who are on the road, had a fiery start, winning the first quarter 27-18. Minnesota, however, responded by steadily cutting the advantage until they eventually took the driver’s seat starting the third period. The final quarter began with the Timberwolves trying to pull away but the Warriors continued to battle.

The Golden State Warriors had a chance to grab the lead with 2:10 remaining but Minnesota's defense held up. Gary Payton II muffed a layup before Steph Curry missed a 3-pointer for the visitors. A bucket by Jaden McDaniels gave the home team a little bit of cushion. Rudy Gobert's two freebies gave the Minnesota Timberwolves a 111-106 lead with 1:03 left in the game.

Two free throws by Curry and a layup by the two-time MVP cut Minnesota’s lead to 111-110 with 14.9 remaining in the matchup. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sued for time for a crucial play that could decide the game. “Ant-Man” drained two freebies to drag the Timberwolves to a 113-110 edge.

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie the game but missed a triple for the Golden State Warriors. Edwards grabbed the rebound before scoring on one of two free-throw attempts. 114-110 was the final score for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Here are some of the highlights of the Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves showdown

#5 Steph Curry's 3-pointer to tie the score late

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked ready to leave the Golden State Warriors behind for good halfway through the fourth period. Steph Curry and the Dubs, however, refused to quit. They methodically erased the advantage before eventually tying the game at 104 with a trademark long-range bomb.#4 Chris Paul alley-oop dunk to Jonathan Kuminga

#4 Chris Paul finds Jonathan Kuminga for an alley-oop

Chris Paul had six assists in the said game with one of those resulting in a highlight dunk for Jonathan Kuminga. The veteran guard took advantage of Minnesota’s defense taking too long to settle with a precise pass near the rim for the athletic forward. All Kuminga had to do was to flush the ball as it was perfectly served for him.

#3 Rudy Gobert rejects Trayce Jackson-Davis at the rim

Rudy Gobert is perhaps the leading candidate to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season. The Minnesota Timberwolves big man snuffed the Golden State Warriors rookie's two-handed dunk attempt.

#2 Mike Conley breaking Brandin Podziemski’s ankles

Mike Conley is known for his steady if unflashy play on the court. He had one, though, to start the third quarter versus the Dubs. After Gobert set a screen for Conley, the veteran guard drove left before going back right. The rookie’s foot seemed to have hit the Frenchman’s shoes, causing him to fall to the floor.

Without Podziemski, Conley had all day to attempt and make his 3-pointer.

#1 No. 3,700 for Steph Curry

Steph Curry puts himself higher up the 3-point totem pole higher than ever. Against the Timberwolves, he made his 3,700th career trifecta.

