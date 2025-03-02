Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Golden State Warriors continued their five-game road trip on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors were coming off a big win over the Orlando Magic, while the Sixers were adjusting to life without Joel Embiid.

Coach Steve Kerr made some adjustments to his starting five with Jimmy Butler out with a minor injury. Kerr's lineup featured Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Quinten Post. Curry had 56 points in his previous game.

Meanwhile, coach Nick Nurse has been used to Embiid's absence, but he has a healthier roster now. Nurse's starting five are Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George and Andre Drummond. With Embiid out, the Sixers might be more inclined to go for the lottery than the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 0 3 4 0 0 2 3 16 0-4 0-1 0-0 -2 Quinten Post 8 5 0 1 1 1 2 13 3-7 2-5 0-0 -5 Stephen Curry 19 3 4 1 0 2 2 17 6-11 3-7 4-4 1 Moses Moody 6 0 0 0 1 0 0 17 2-6 1-3 1-1 -12 Brandin Podziemski 3 6 1 0 0 0 0 16 1-4 0-2 1-1 -9 Kevon Looney 6 2 0 0 1 1 2 8 2-3 0-0 2-2 -10 Kevin Knox II 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0-2 0-1 1-2 -14 Gui Santos 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 6 2-3 1-1 0-0 -2 Buddy Hield 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 6 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Gary Payton II 7 3 3 0 0 0 2 12 3-6 0-1 1-1 3 Pat Spencer 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0-2 0-1 0-0 -9 Trayce Jackson-Davis DNP Jimmy Butler DNP Yuri Collins DNP

76ers

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Paul George 3 5 3 1 1 1 3 18 1-6 1-2 0-0 19 Andre Drummond 10 9 2 0 0 0 1 14 3-4 0-1 4-6 7 Tyrese Maxey 0 0 4 1 0 0 1 18 0-6 0-1 0-0 7 Kelly Oubre Jr. 15 2 0 0 1 1 1 22 4-8 2-3 5-7 7 Quentin Grimes 20 3 1 1 0 1 1 17 8-9 4-4 0-0 1 Guerschon Yabusele 9 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2-3 2-3 3-4 5 Justin Edwards 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 8 1-1 0-0 0-0 -2 Jeff Dowtin Jr. 5 0 2 0 0 0 0 7 2-3 1-1 0-0 11 Lonnie Walker IV 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 1-2 1-1 0-0 5 Adem Bona DNP Jared Butler DNP Ricky Council IV DNP

Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

