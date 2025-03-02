  • home icon
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score for March 1 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 02, 2025 02:46 GMT
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score for March 1. (Photo: IMAGN)
Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score for March 1. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors continued their five-game road trip on Saturday night at the Wells Fargo Center against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Warriors were coming off a big win over the Orlando Magic, while the Sixers were adjusting to life without Joel Embiid.

Coach Steve Kerr made some adjustments to his starting five with Jimmy Butler out with a minor injury. Kerr's lineup featured Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Draymond Green and Quinten Post. Curry had 56 points in his previous game.

Meanwhile, coach Nick Nurse has been used to Embiid's absence, but he has a healthier roster now. Nurse's starting five are Tyrese Maxey, Quentin Grimes, Kelly Oubre Jr., Paul George and Andre Drummond. With Embiid out, the Sixers might be more inclined to go for the lottery than the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Player Stats and Box Score

Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green0340023160-40-10-0-2
Quinten Post8501112133-72-50-0-5
Stephen Curry19341022176-113-74-41
Moses Moody6000100172-61-31-1-12
Brandin Podziemski3610000161-40-21-1-9
Kevon Looney620011282-30-02-2-10
Kevin Knox II110000070-20-11-2-14
Gui Santos511000162-31-10-0-2
Buddy Hield001001060-10-10-00
Gary Payton II7330002123-60-11-13
Pat Spencer010000030-20-10-0-9
Trayce Jackson-DavisDNP
Jimmy ButlerDNP
Yuri CollinsDNP
76ers

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Paul George3531113181-61-20-019
Andre Drummond10920001143-40-14-67
Tyrese Maxey0041001180-60-10-07
Kelly Oubre Jr.15200111224-82-35-77
Quentin Grimes20311011178-94-40-01
Guerschon Yabusele9100000102-32-33-45
Justin Edwards200000381-10-00-0-2
Jeff Dowtin Jr.502000072-31-10-011
Lonnie Walker IV300001061-21-10-05
Adem BonaDNP
Jared ButlerDNP
Ricky Council IVDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score in the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
