Golden State Warriors vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday with both teams eager for a win to solidify their chances of a spot in the playoffs.

Ad

The two teams find themselves going in opposite directions in the standings. The Sixers (20-38) have lost nine consecutive games, dating back to Feb. 5. Meanwhile, a Steph Curry-led Warriors team is coming off a big win against the Orlando Magic. They have won five straight games to improve to 32-27.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers and Betting Tips

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Mar. 1, with the game set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST (5:30 p.m. PST).

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The game will be available to watch nationally on ABC and also on ESPN+. Fans will be able to stream the matchup on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Warriors (-300), 76ers (+250)

Spread: Warriors -7.5 (-110), 76ers +7.5 (-110)

Total (Over/Under): Over 225.5 (-110), Under 225.5 (-110)

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

Ad

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga collides with Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey at Chase Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors will be looking to continue their hot streak with their sixth consecutive win in a highly publicized matchup, which will be broadcast nationally.

Ad

Steve Kerr's team have a 32-27 record and are currently seventh in the Western Conference standings. They have the same record as the LA Clippers, and will be hoping to string together some wins in the coming weeks to cement their place in the top six.

The Warriors have won seven of their last 10 games and have a 15-14 record away from home. The team has been inconsistent on the offensive front, averaging 112.9 points per game, but they have scored more than 120 points in four consecutive games.

Ad

Steph Curry will be the man to keep an eye on. The two-time MVP is coming off a sensational 56-point outing against the Orlando Magic, where he recorded a whopping 12 3-pointers. This season, Curry is averaging 24.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.0 apg and 1.1 spg.

The Philadelphia 76ers are struggling without 2023 league MVP Joel Embiid. The 7-foot center has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. The Sixers will also be without Kyle Lowry, Eric Gordon and Jared McCain for Saturday's matchup.

Ad

The 76ers will be desperate to halt a nine-game losing streak that has seen them skid down the standings. Philadelphia has a 20-38 record and currently sits in 12th position in the Eastern Conference Standings.

The 76ers have a 1-11 record over their last 12 games and have won just once in October. Overall, they have a 10-20 record at the Wells Fargo Center.

The offense remains a problem area for a Sixers team that is averaging just 108.9 ppg. Tyrese Maxey currently leads the roster in points (27.2) and assists (6.4), but Philadelphia will need more from Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. if they hope to have any chance of securing a play-in spot.

Ad

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers have already met once this season with the Warriors emerging with a 139-105 victory at the Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

On Thursday, Steph Curry reminded basketball fans across the globe why he is one of the greatest scorers to ever step on the court. The sharpshooter put on a dazzling display, shooting 16-for-25 from the field to finish with 56 points on the night. Curry's point total is set at 28.5. With the form that he is in, he should be able to go over that total.

Ad

All eyes will be on Tyrese Maxey as the Philadelphia 76ers look to pull of an upset on Saturday. The point guard has recorded 30-point outings in two of his last four games, but also recorded 13 and 16 points in the other two games. Maxey's point total is set at 28.5, which is high. Expect him to go under that figure against a deep Warriors backcourt.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The addition of All-Star forward Jimmy Butler has provided a major boost for the Warriors over the last few weeks. The team is playing an exciting brand of basketball and has proven that they can put points on the board. With Steph Curry shooting the ball the way he is, expect Golden State to win this game by more than 7.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.