Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Sacramento Kings are gearing up to host a Golden State Warriors squad that has looked unstoppable in their first two 2021-22 NBA season games. The game will be played at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on October 24th.

The 2020-21 season marked the second consecutive year that the Golden State Warriors could not make it to the playoffs. Considered to be one of the most, if not the most, fearsome dynasties of the 21st century, their fall from grace was not pretty. Even Stephen Curry's 32 points per game, the highest in the league, weren't enough to land them among the top eight teams in the Western Conference. However, their 2-0 start to the 2021-22 season seems to be a good omen ahead of the long and tiring season.

The hosts of the match to be played on Sunday have gone through a long playoff drought of fifteen years. Tyrese Haliburton, the youngest player on the current Sacramento squad, would have been a 6-year-old boy when the Sacramento Kings played the San Antonio Spurs in the first round series in 2006. Although the current team seems promising, whether they'd be a match for the Warriors or not, only the final scorecard will tell.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson's absence has gone on to haunt his beloved Warriors for two back-to-back seasons. His ability to score from downtown and slash when needed, combined with Curry's skillset, made the GSW undefeatable.

Steve Kerr built the whole team around two of the most phenomenal shooters in the team. However, Klay hasn't played a single game since 2019, and it appears that he may not play a single one in 2021 either.

Klay Thompson is joined by Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman, who were marked "out" in the injury report submitted by the Golden State Warriors to the NBA. Andre Iguodala, who played the previous two games, remains questionable due to a sore left hip.

Player Name Status Reason Andre Iguodala Questionable Sore left hip Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles tear recovery James Wiseman Out Right knee injury recovery Jonathan Kuminga Out Right Patellar Tendon strain

Sacramento kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings will clash with the Warriors with an almost healthy squad. With Maurice Harkless listed as the only questionable player, we can assume that Luke Walton will use this to his advantage while playing with the Warriors squad that is missing four players.

Player Name Status Reason Maurice Harkless Questionable Sore left hip

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry scored 45 points against the Los Angeles Clippers

Stephen Curry, undeniably one of the best players in the league, has started the season like a man possessed. In his debut game against the LA Lakers, he registered a triple double, 8th of his career, and still found his own performance unsatisfactory. In the second game against the LA Clippers, the maestro registered a double-double with 45 points and 10 rebounds.

A healthy Curry will therefore obviously start the game against the Sacramento Kings Kings. We predict that he will be joined by Jordan Poole in the backcourt, while Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevin Looney will form the frontcourt.

Sacramento Kings

Sacramento has ample starting options but will most probably stick with the one they have been running in previous games barring Harkless. We believe Harkless's replacement will be Terence Davis, who will play alongside Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes on the frontcourt. Meanwhile, Buddy Hield and De'Aaron Fox will form the backcourt against the Golden State Warriors.

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Golden state Warriors

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevin Looney

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De'Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Buddy Hield | Small Forward - Terence Davis | Power Forward - | Center - Harrison Barnes

