Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - April 30th, 2023 | NBA Playoffs, Game 7

The Sacramento Kings refused to let their special season end by beating the Golden State Warriors in Game 6. Sacramento, who hasn’t won at the Chase Center since February 2020, played its best game of the season and forced a Game 7 on Sunday.

The Kings, who are years behind the Warriors in playoff experience, withstood everything the defending NBA champs threw at them. Sacramento showed the kind of poise and endgame execution that’s usually associated with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

Malik Monk probably played the best game of his career in the Kings’ 118-99 win on Friday. The backup shooting guard played 32 minutes and finished with 28 points on 8-14 shooting, including 3-6 from deep.

Monk’s timely shots and hustle on both ends of the floor were invaluable. He finished with a +21 net rating, the best in the game.

Rookie Keegan Murray also played the game of his life. The deadly shooter shot only 5-17, including 4-13 from behind the arc. He, however, made an impact with his defense and rebounding. Murray finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds, grabbing five of them on the offensive end, and two assists.

The Sacramento Kings played great in Game 6. They will need to play even better in the winner-take-all Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors.

Where to watch

Game 7 of the first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will start at 3:30 p.m. ET. ABC will feature the game on national TV.

Basketball fans can also catch the action via the NBA League Pass.

Game preview

The Sacramento Kings lost to the Golden State Warriors the last time they were at the Golden 1 Center. They showed their inexperience, which led to poor execution, against the defending champs.

The Kings can’t play with hesitation as they did in Game 5. Mike Brown’s squad will need to be as aggressive as they were in Game 6. Sacramento took the fight to the Warriors by playing with pace and hustle. They need even more of that to eliminate them.

De’Aaron Fox bounced nicely in Game 6 after struggling badly in Game 5. He is playing through a fractured index finger but adjusted better in the Kings’ last season. Fox admitted heading into Game 7 that the finger badly hurts but he will have no problem playing through the pain.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings Final prep for the Battle for NorCal Final prep for the Battle for NorCal 👑 https://t.co/RQMEYnRPHD

Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk need to be better to back up their All-Star point guard.

The Golden State Warriors still have that unshakeable belief that they can win the series and clinch it on the road. They admitted that they lacked energy and focus, which led to their downfall.

Sacramento’s loud crowd will help them lock in and play with a sense of urgency. The Warriors’ title defense is on the line. They need to come up with their vintage form to move into the second round of the playoffs by beating the resilient and tough Kings.

Game prediction

Spread: Kings (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 229.5

Moneyline: Warriors (+105) vs. Kings (-125)

The Golden State Warriors in the Steve Kerr era have never lost a playoff series when they’re healthy. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are as healthy as they can be in the series.

The Sacramento Kings will push them to the very limit, but the defending champs’ poise and big-game mettle will carry them through.

Golden State Warriors 121, Sacramento Kings 118

