Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (27th October)

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings will meet for the third time in the last two weeks. They battled twice in the preseason with the Warriors winning both in back-and-forth affairs. Friday’s matchup will be their first in the regular season. Sacramento will make their home debut while Golden State will start a three-game road swing.

The Warriors are coming off a loss at Chase Center to the Phoenix Suns to open their season. Draymond Green, who sat out in the loss to the Suns, will remain sidelined versus the Kings. The former Defensive Player of the Year winner is recovering from a left ankle injury that he suffered before training camp started.

The Kings, on the other hand, opened their season with a bang. They beat the Utah Jazz on the road behind the red-hot performance of former Warrior, Harrison Barnes.

Warriors vs. Kings Preview

The Golden State Warriors pulled off an exciting seven-game playoff series win against the Sacramento Kings last season. Having faced each other twice in the preseason, both teams are very familiar with each other.

Even without Green, they’ve managed to edge the Kings in two closely-fought games. Things could turn out to be a little different in the regular season though. Sacramento will be raring to show their fans that they’re ready to overcome Steph Curry and crew.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Odds, spread and moneyline

Spread: Warriors (+3.5) vs. Kings (-3.5)

Total: 239.5

Moneyline: Warriors (+136) vs. Kings (-162)

Warriors vs. Kings prediction

The Dubs have had the Kings’ number dating to Game 7 of last season’s playoffs. Warriors coach Steve Kerr has made all the right adjustments and strategies in his battle with former assistant coach Mike Brown.

Sacramento showed that the preseason was nothing more than a preparation with the way they walloped the Utah Jazz. They’re slight favorites over the Golden State and could walk away with their home opener.

The Golden State Warriors, however, won’t be pushovers. Even without Draymond Green, they’ve proven to be a tough challenge for the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors vs. Kings players to watch:

Chris Paul, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined to shoot 18-53 (33.9%) from the field including 7-31 (22.5%) from deep. The three are likely still learning how to play with each other. They can’t afford to have another sub-par shooting game and hope to beat the Sacramento Kings.

Harrison Barnes, if he sustains his performance against the Utah Jazz, could be the X-factor for the Kings versus the Golden State Warriors. De’Aaron Fox had an off-shooting night but Sacramento had little trouble winning on the road.