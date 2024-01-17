Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz starting lineups and depth chart (Jan. 17, 2024) | 2023-24 NBA Season

The Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tip off is at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game is featured in the NBA's 10-game-slate schedule. Fans can catch the action on Root Sports Northwest for the televised broadcast or with Fubo TV and NBA League Pass.

The Warriors and the Jazz are playing each other for the first time this season. The Jazz (22-20) are on a six-game winning streak. They beat the Indiana Pacers 132-105 at home, led by Colin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, who combined for 62 points. They are ninth in the West, with the league-best record in their previous 10 games, going 9-1.

The Warriors, meanwhile, have struggled, falling to 12th in the West with under .500, 18-22. They have lost seven of their last 10 games and are coming off consecutive losses against the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Injuries

Golden State Warriors Injuries for Jan. 17

The Warriors have listed three players on their injury report. SG Moses Moody (calf), PG Chris Paul (wrist) and SG Gary Payton (left hamstring) are out.

Utah Jazz Injuries for Jan. 17

The Utah Jazz have no players on their injury report.

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Predicted lineups and depth chart

Golden State Warriors predicted lineups and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Stephen Curry Cory Joseph Lester Quinones SG Klay Thompson Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins Gui Santos PF Draymond Green Jonathan Kuminga Usman Garuba C Dario Saric Kevon Looney Trayce Jackson-Davis

Utah Jazz predicted lineups and depth chart

Player Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kris Dunn Keyonte George Talen Horton-Tucker SG Collin Sexton Jordan Clarkson SF Simone Fontecchio Ochai Agbaji PF Lauri Markkanen Kelly Olynyk Taylor Hendricks C John Collins Walker Kessler Omer Yurtseven

Golden State Warriors vs Utah Jazz: Key matchups

Stephen Curry vs Collin Sexton

Curry poses a variety of threats to defenses. Notably, his ability to score with the ball, catch and shoot and off the ball/screening make him a constant risk.

When he has the ball, he can score in various ways. It can be high screens, pick-and-roll with spread-out offense and isolation with mismatches that can set Curry off for a big night. He's averaging a league-best 4.5 3-pointers made on 39.7% from distance. His season averages are 26.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg and a steal.

Collin Sexton, meanwhile, a two-way guard, is averaging 16.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.9 apg and 0.7 steals. In his last two games, he hs averaged 28.5 p with a +16 net rating.

Players, when guarded by Sexton, shoot 45.1% on 9.4 attempts in the paint and 40.5% on 4.5 attempts from the mid-range.

Draymond Green vs Lauri Markkanen

Markkanen is playing like an All-Star and may become one this season. He's averaging 24 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks on 49.7% shooting and 39.7% from the 3-point line.

He's a big reason for the Jazz's recent resurgence, with his ability to score from the post, mid-range and the 3-point line. He can draw attention for Clarkson and Sexton to drive with his near 40% 3-point shooting, drive to the rim and draw fouls.

Draymond Green's return will help the Warriors get the defense they lacked in their recent losses and could be a crucial matchup between the forwards, which could be pivotal in the game.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!