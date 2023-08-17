"Gonna get another big contract in the NBA": Stephon Marbury reckons James Harden is due for another payday, won't come to China

James Harden's time in China has certainly gotten attention from the media, especially after his recent comments about Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey.

Now, former NBA player Stephon Marbury has shared his perspective on Harden moving to China. Speaking to Bally Sports' Brandon Robinson, Marbury believes Harden playing in China would be "good for basketball."

Marbury competed in the Chinese basketball league from 2010 to 2018 and is currently the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters. However, he doesn't think Harden will come to China just yet.

"It's always good to see guys from the NBA try China and play," Marbury said. "It would be good for basketball to see James play in China. It's basketball. It's an opportunity to play. But I don't think he's coming. I think he's gonna get another big contract in the NBA, though."

At 33, James Harden still has a lot left in the tank despite losing some of the edge he had when he was playing for the Houston Rockets. Harden is still recognized as one of the best players in the league today, as he is a walking double-double in the regular season.

James Harden's free agency market has been a struggle when it comes to finding a suitable destination. Recently, the Sixers organization put a stop to trade talks involving their star player, despite gaining interest from the Los Angeles Clippers, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Be that as it may, Harden is still looking for a big contract after taking a pay cut of $14.3 million last season to help the Sixers acquire free-agent players.

During the 2022-23 season, James Harden averaged 21.0 points per game (44.1% shooting, including 38.5% from 3-point range) and 10.7 assists.

James Harden talks about his appreciation of visiting China

In an NBC Sports article by Jasmyn Wimbish, James Harden talked about his love of visiting China due to the warm welcome he always receives.

"Every time I come here, the love is just like ... it's crazy," Harden said. "You know what I mean? So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here. ... Love is always crazy here," Harden said.

Despite his eye-opening comments toward Daryl Morey, this was one of the highlights of Harden's trip to China.

From his comments about his fondness of visiting China, it is unclear if there is a scenario that Harden seriously considers a change in his career that doesn't involve the NBA.

As tensions with the Philadelphia 76ers organization continue to mount up, it is yet to be seen what Harden ends up doing long-term-wise.

James Harden's signature wine sells over 10,000 bottles from fans in China

During a Douyin live stream with Chinese online celebrity Crazy Brother Yang, Harden's signature wine sold 10,000 bottles in total in a matter of seconds.

According to NBC News Cheng Cheng, the first round of purchases was about 5,000 orders of two bottles that amounted to $60 each. Approximately 6,000 bottles were sold during the second round, resulting in an overjoyed Harden.

